3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day on August 31, 2021

There are three zodiac signs whow will have a rough day on August 31, 2021, and Tuesday has several reasons why it's so difficult.

For Virgo, Aquarius, and Pisces zodiac signs Tuesday, August 31 is tough, but there are lessons to learn in the process.

You have a grand opportunity to leap forward but the obstacles in your way seem to grow more difficult by the day. You of course don’t want to be stuck, so why are you finding yourself getting in your own way?

You’re meant for more...you just have no clue how to get there, and this makes Tuesday the hardest day of the week.

There’s a lot to unpack in regards to the ways you are hurting your chances for success. Some of you may be scared to speak up, others could experience getting stuck in their head. However, the only person this is really hurting is yourself.

This won’t be an uneasy day. You will need to challenge yourself to do things that have felt too difficult to perform before. There may be a time where you have to take an uncomfortable look at yourself. Without this, though, there is slim hope for better days ahead.

Get your head back in the game and show this world just what you’re made of. A bad day (or a string of them) doesn’t mean you have to succumb to a bad life. Get back out there and prove those who doubted you wrong; even if it’s yourself.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 31, 2021

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you’re inability to let it go is sabotaging yourself more than you know. You are being stubborn and unforgiving for things that may not be the fault of your foes. This is a time you need to reassess before you dig yourself deeper.

Your anger is getting the best of you. This could be coming in response to fear over a lack of necessities. Finances may be a little difficult at this moment especially, which could be agitating old wounds. You need things to survive, when they are not met you may feel you need to fight.

You do need to fight back, but not with yourself. You are not the enemy.

There’s a better way to advocate for what you need without burning the world down with your frustration. Be calm through the distress. Rationalize the intense emotions you are experiencing. When you feel your fire burning too bright, go isolate until you simmer down.

The stressors in your life on Tuesday are extremely valid and would make anyone panic. That doesn’t mean to unground yourself and slip into a rage. Thank things through and know when you’re too overwhelmed to project it onto others.

Aquarius, when are you going to ask for clarity? When will you admit that you don’t understand? You’re not any less than for not making sense of what’s happening. If you articulate the questions leaving you stumped, you may find you’re not the only one feeling this confused.

Being intelligent isn’t being a know-it-all.

Understanding that there’s more to learn and not just assuming in situations shows just how smart you are. No one is perfect and you’re no exception. You keep leaving yourself stumped but leaving it to yourself to resolve instead of anyone else involved.

This could be hurting your impact on others as well. They want you to understand and when you agree that you do, when in actuality you don’t, it makes them feel like they aren’t important or worth knowing. Your shortcut to creating less stress is just making more.

Aquarius, don’t hold yourself to a standard of omnipotence. Get the clarification you need so you can create true resolve, instead of slapping bandaids you know won’t stick onto the problem. You owe it to yourself and those around you to clear the air.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, again your day is not going as you planned. Today you are seeing an increase of people assuming the worst from you instead of trying to understand what is happening with you. So much, you wish the people in your life would just ask how to help. Instead, you’re easily being made into a scapegoat.

It doesn’t feel good to be considered less than your worth.

This might be especially true for Pisces who are less active than usual and being written off for their laziness instead of emotional grief. It’s quick to judge a book by its cover; couldn’t anyone just ask you the context inside?

You’re worth the time to get to understand, the world isn’t reflecting that truth though. It could solidify your own doubts about yourself, which makes it even harder to ignore. There’s potential to succumb to this.

However, you must persist. They aren’t speaking genuine words of you or your nature. They do not know you anymore and are actively showing that they don’t care to learn to. Is this the company you truly wish to keep?

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.