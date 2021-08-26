3 Zodiac Signs Who Lie To Themselves During Mercury Inconjunct Jupiter Starting On August 27, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who lie to themselves starting August 27, 2021, and they can point to two planets for this problem: Mercury and Jupiter.

Probably the most ridiculous twist on this transit is that it has the power to make us lie...to ourselves. Just what we needed, right?

Nothing like a little self-delusion to start the day off. Oh boy. And it does seem like our friend Mercury is always there, hanging around, stirring up trouble.

Oh Mercury, we so long for the days when you are kind to us.

We're just going to have to wait that one out, however, as Inconjunction Jupiter merely expands on everything wrong about Mercury.

Hey, I'm a Mercury fan, and I love good, energetic communication as much as the next fan, but I, like you, will just have to sit tight and wait for the better days to come around, when it comes to this fast spinning, hot-headed little planet.

Mercury Inconjunction Jupiter has us convinced that the sky is green and there's no moving from that opinion. In love, we will do the same. We will lie to ourselves about the reality of our relationships. We will buy into our own lies, and hopefully, we won't set us ourselves up for intensely rude awakenings, after this transit passes.

Who will lie to themselves during Mercury Inconjunction Jupiter?

Zodiac Signs Who Lie To Themselves Starting Starting August 27, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All is well in your world, Gemini. That's what you'll tell yourself, starting August 27, 2021. Oh, you may be on the verge of losing all you cherish, but you find it best to pretend that everything is OK. This is what you wanted out of life, right?

You wanted to be alone, you wanted to be broke, childless, proud...comparing your life to the lives of others is a waste, because it only shows you what you don't want.

Those people aren't really happy anyway, right? What is true success, after all?

Having a happy life with family and friends, all being supportive and involved? Nah, you'd rather just keep it level-headed; you know what you want and that's exactly what you have.

In other words, your delusion is so great that you have convinced yourself that you love every moment of the life you wanted nothing to do with. Your own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

"The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist." Well, aren't you a little devil, Virgo?

Because you, too, convince the world of something - your radiant and everlasting good health. You have denied everything there is to deny when it comes to your health.

And honestly, who could blame you - I mean, nobody wants to confront health issues. In this country, if you get sick, the stress goes right to the idea of how to pay for treatment.

One can't even think about the illness itself; it's always, "How am I going to pay for this?!"

Now, you haven't been feeling well for a while, and you've been lying to yourself for an even longer while. Mercury Inconjunct Jupiter is not only going to enforce your self-delusion, it's going to reveal the truth behind it and you are going to have to face reality.

Get a medical check up, or go naturopath; do whatever you need to do to take care of your health. Just do it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You think you can get away with hurting people, mainly because you pass the buck and relinquish all responsibility.

You have lied to yourself, and you will continue to - especially during this harsh transit. If you destroy someone's heart - it's their fault for taking it the wrong way.

If you lie to someone, it's their fault for believing it - in fact, you see everyone as a fool, ripe for the picking. You never ever look in the mirror of your soul.

It's like the picture of Dorian Gray in there - you show the world a side of you that is stellar, brilliant, and then you proceed to harm people, break them down, ruin their trust.

Nobody lies to themselves like you do, Libra. And whether you do it to protect yourself or not, you will never get to experience the spirit of "The truth will set you free."

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda