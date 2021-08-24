3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Hard During Venus Sesquiquadrate Jupiter Starting On August 25, 2021

Certain zodiac signs love hard, and that is just what they do, but when Venus sesquiquadrate Jupiter takes place starting August 25, 2021, they love even harder.

Venus Sesquiquadrate Jupiter is about to bring out our passionate side; and for some, that could even border on being dangerous.

There is such a thing as going too far for love, and while that may sound very romantic and idealistic - it could also reveal way too much about the person who is doing all that loving.

Now, strong love is a beautiful thing, however, it still needs to be somewhat controlled or it could morph into control-freak-ism.

To love hard sounds noble, perhaps even heroic, however this transit pumps up that 'heroism' to a fault, and we may find ourself going a little too far with our 'hard love.'

Don't get me wrong - this transit has the capability of uniting people.

If this event hits you the right way, you will be alive in love, thriving in love - you will go down in history, practically, for the way you show your love to those you care for.

It's the kind of transit that has the power to make or break a love affair, or a family tie. The key here is moderation in all things - even hard love.

Zodiac signs who love hard during Venus Sesquiquadrate Jupiter starting on August 25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Today, your love is all about fierce protection. And being that you are the Aries archetype, your love can also be known as 'tough love' which can be both life-saving, and horrendously obnoxious. You love someone, and you want to 'save' them.

Chances are they really do need to be saved, but the way you go about it is harsh; you demand change - you don't make room for it. You want instant gratification and you justify all of your intensely awful moves by saying it's because you love this person.

You won't be liked, but in the long run, you will be appreciated. Tough love is not easy, even for you, but you can't see another way to approach this; you need to intervene. You will do whatever it takes, even if it hurts you, to save or help the person you love - especially if it's your child.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You will be under pressure during this event; someone you love needs help. It's more than likely a physical thing, and you will be responsible for their upkeep and maintenance. It's not something you wanted, but - if they are your spouse - it's something you signed on for.

We don't get to throw our loved ones out when they fail, physically, and for someone like you, Virgo - you are a trooper deluxe. You will stick it out, and you will be the angel that helps your partner during their time of need. It's ironic, all that idealistic Virgo perfectionism flies out the window when you are called to the task.

You really do step up to the plate and do what's necessary. Your sense of responsibility will be Jupiter-sized, if you know what I mean. You love hard - under all circumstances. You show up for the relationship, there is no doubt about that.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When Jupiter is part of the transit, you are affected, Sagittarius. Every single time. And when it's placed with Venus, in Sesquiquadrate, it means that you will take the role of Love Warrior. You will fight for your love, no matter what path that takes you down.

If it's your child, you will go the distance. If it's your pet, you will insure its safety and health, and if it's your romantic partner - you will be letting them know that you will protect them, forever. There's nothing small with you, Sag - you are the meaning of 'go big or go home.'

And with the Venus influence, your heartstrings will be pulled and you will need to make split second decisions for the ones you love. Another thing you can rely upon in your arsenal of helpful devices is your ability to tell the truth. Your truth can heal; share that truth with others. Love hard - and get the job done.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda