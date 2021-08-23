3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During The Moon In Pisces Starting August 23 - August 24, 2021

During the next couple of days, namely - August 23 through the 24th, we're going to be a little on edge, and perhaps even overly sensitive about certain things.

And, three zodiac signs who need to be alone during the Moon in Pisces starting August 23 to August 24 want to gain clarity.

One of the things we may notice about ourselves is that it might be best to be left alone, while we sort out whatever is going on inside us.

Certain signs will weather this out without a hitch, while others may be more receptive to the influence of Moon in Pisces.

This transit is the kind that can take hold of a person and thrust them into super introspection, so much so, that many of us will be demanding our own space, just so we can avoid being asked questions.

With this transit comes a need for privacy and self-reflection. That's not to say we discover any ghosts in our psyche crying out for attention, but it does mean that, for some of us, we won't be able to get out of our heads, and it would be best if we could just have some time alone to do this.

Which signs will feel the need for solitude, during Moon in Pisces?

Zodiac signs who need to be alone during the Moon in Pisces starting August 23 to August 24, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Among your friends, you are known as the loner. This is both true, and a necessity in your life. You are not someone who wants to work out their inner turmoil in a circle of friends - it's not that you don't like sharing, it's that it's personal and you'd rather just do it your way.

Moon in Pisces will stir up that desire for independence even more, as you'll be feeling intensely introspective over the new couple of days. You will get to spend some time alone, and the wonderful part is that your friends truly support this in you.

If you say you need space - nobody in your life squawks. You are very loved, very supported person, and when you need your downtime, as you will be in large doses over the next few days, you get what you need. Take your time, work it out, live your best life, Gemini.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Over the next few days, August 23-25, you're going to experience minor agitation, and a little stress - just enough to make you want to retreat into your own little world where everything is safe and sound. No one can blame you for this, Libra, as retreat, in this case, is about healing the mind.

If we could all turn our minds off for a day or two, how amazing would that be - especially if we're enduring something traumatic, or hard to deal with.

Now, you won't be feeling that kind of mental overhaul, but you will be feeling pressured and stressed out because of that pressure, and the way you'll handle it is by dropping out of the social picture, if only for a few days.

There is a good chance that this is related to family issues and the home life. You need time off, and you will make sure you get it - because, as you know, you're the boss of you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's surprising at how you, Sagittarius, are so affected by all things Pisces - and it's true. Pisces transits really get to you. And when its Moon in Pisces, it's like a sign on the door that says, "Enter, and take a few days off."

You really need to be alone during this transit. It's not that you'd become a royal monster if you're out there, among the humans, it's that you just need that perfect bliss of solitude - the kind only a true independent can understand.

And you are that person. You want to take a few hours to feel sorry for yourself, which is something we need to do every now and then. And you also need to feel the silence, so that you can concentrate on your next move.

Nobody loves silence and solitude like you, as it always gives you the strength to meet the next challenge. You're going to be fine. Take these days, regroup - and then go out and conquer the world.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda