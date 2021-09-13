3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 14, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 14, 2021, can look to the Sun opposite Neptune to see what's going on this Tuesday.

What's behind the troublesome events of today is Sun in Virgo Opposite Neptune, and for some, that dread feeling is going to start from the moment we wake up.

Bad dreams are associated with this transit, but the fun doesn't stop throughout the day; for some, we will take this disturbing inner state and let it overwhelm us during the day.

Anticipate worrisome daydreaming and a healthy portion of unfounded anxiety.

We also have the waxing Moon, which will go Full early next week, however, the pull on us, from the Moon will feel especially aggravating.

We may find ourselves short-tempered or annoyed for no reason whatsoever. This feeling may grow as the week continues.

Our concern is for today, and what we can expect is somewhat of a rough day, in terms of mood and inner conflict.

This day brings us no health threat, nor does it mess with our relationships or partners. It's just another 'off' day in this thing called life, and as always, we will get through it.

Who's going to have a rough day, on September 14, 2021, according to astrology?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 14, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

We probably shouldn't call it a 'bad' day, per se, but let's put it this way; anxiety is about to get the better of you, and while there's nothing really going on - you can't shake the feeling that things don't feel secure.

There's something on your mind and it makes you feel threatened; perhaps you wonder if someone still likes you, or if you're still as popular with certain people as you were only yesterday...you see, it's touch and go; one day you feel secure, and the next you feel like you're about to be abandoned.

The Mars Libra transit just confuses you; you feel strong, and then simultaneously defeated. It's one of those mixed messages days, and that goes for the messages you deliver, as well as the ones meant for you to hear.

Pure confusion, and an agitated state. Neptune can be a harsh teacher, sorry about that, Leo.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This might even be what you'd call a typical Capricorn day, filled with its ups and downs...except on this day, you may find yourself even more frustrated with your co-workers than ever before.

Maybe they are suffering from the same cosmic influences as you are, and whatever it is, they certainly cannot do their jobs right today.

You, who are all about doing the BEST job, every day, may find yourself at your wit's end. You will let out some dastardly expressions, that's for sure, and you may end up as 'grouch of the day'.

While your co-workers are used to your perfectionism, they are not used to Sun Opposite Neptune or how it affects those born under Capricorn.

What they'll get is a testy co-worker (you) who has little to no patience for them, their mistakes, their excuses, or their inability to simply get the job done!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are the kind of person who will ruminate all day long if you've had a particularly disturbing dream the night before. And that is what's going to happen.

You'll have a dream; you'll want to interpret it, and in doing so, you'll unearth all kinds of negative thoughts. It's almost as if you're looking for sadness, or for a reason to dive into profound negativity.

Sometimes, we can't help but do this, so you're not a freak for being this way, but you can put a halt to it before it becomes a weekly thing, rather than an instance that kinda-sorta ruins your day.

This is the day where your best advice will sound like this: Walk away. If it displeases you, walk away, Aquarius. Give no more energy to this negativity monster. Be at peace, know your limits.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda