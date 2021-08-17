3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 18, 2021

Everyone wants a great day, and on Wednesday three zodiac signs will work hard and play harder.

Yes. There are three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 18, 2021, and they are taking life by storm.

Ambition, hard work, and making money are a few reasons why August 18 is so amazing for all zodiac signs. And much of this good energy can be explained by astrology.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo, and with three days left with the Sun in its sign of dignity it's time to take chances and live in the moment.

The Moon will be in the zodiac of Capricorn and when it pairs up with Pluto, the planet of change and transformation it's an exhilarating time for all.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Fortunately for you, Mars in Virgo is a good thing. This gives you drive and motivation to get quite a bit done making Wednesday stellar for your zodiac sign.

On Wednesday Mars remains conjunct with Mercury, the planet of communication, and this brings liveliness to your verbal communication skills.

Mars conjunct Mercury can also give you quite a bit of energy to get paperwork done.

With the Moon in the zodiac sign of Capricorn transiting your sector of career and social status, big things can come your way— if you play your cards right.

When the Moon connects with Pluto, the planet of transformation, keep your ears open. Some type of news can come your way, and you will want to jump on the opportunity.

Don't think twice, Aries, this is when your impulsive nature works out well for you, and when you do, you'll think, 'wow, today was amazing.' Guess what? You'll be right.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With the Moon in your sector of money, you are going to have a field day earning yourself some green.

You may be finding that you are swamped with work, but it's a good thing because what you are able to accomplish is big.

There is lots of money on the table for you to get on Wednesday, and it's a good thing that you are feeling quite ambitious.

With Mars in Virgo, you sense opportunities and without hesitation you snag them. This is why Wednesday is going to be a good day for you.

Even though it's just more responsibility for you to handle, it will be a welcomed change in the universe that helps to line your pockets so you gain a sense of security financially.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's the Moon in your zodiac sign, you are full of energy and insight, and this energy lasts all day on August 18.

The Moon enables you to see things for what they are, and when your senses start to wake you up to the possibilities of life, you take the bull by the horns and move swiftly.

With the Moon conjunct Pluto in your zodiac sign all day, you are ready for change.

Change is one of the things that will make Wednesday a particularly awesome day for you.

You can start to create new rules that fit with what it is you want out of life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.