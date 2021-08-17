3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Tempted To Cheat During Mercury Trine Uranus Starting August 18, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will be tempted to cheat during the Mercury trine Uranus transit starting on August 18, 2021 need to be aware.

This means you, Aries, Taurus, and Virgo.

The Mercury trine Uranus that starts on August 18, 2021 can have Aries, Taurus, and Virgo compromising their integrity.

When Mercury Trines Uranus, you can count on trouble in paradise. You may even notice that what you once thought of as paradise is actually something you now consider to be hellish.

It's all in your perspective, as there's nothing that really changes here. What has a very good chance of changing is your view on the matter.

In this case, the matter is your relationship. On August 18th, many of us are going to go through a change of heart.

You won't even know where it's coming from, but you're going to feel justified in how you react to this change. And if there's ever been a time where you are tempted to cheat on your partner, this is it.

This infidelity can go both ways, too - meaning, it can take the form of a physical encounter, OR, it can be an emotional affair that's about to take place.

We all know by now that you don't always have to 'do the deed' for it to be considered cheating, and now that there's a wide range of possibilities, you may want to think twice before engaging in any one of them.

The signs that are going to be tempted to cheat during Mercury Trine Uranus are...

Zodiac signs who are tempted to cheat during Mercury trine Uranus starting on August 18, 2021:



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let's face it, you don't need a special celestial transit to justify your desire to cheat. It could be Mercury Trine Uranus, or Pancakes Trine Syrup - it really doesn't matter, although the first one is probably going to be the impetus here.

You were meant to be polyamorous, but time and again you commit to monogamous relationships.

If only you could have it all - the loyalty and unwavering devotion of the person you love, and the freedom to hop in the sack with anyone who catches your eye.

August 18 is going to zap you with the cheating stick, Aries. Is it just possible that you don't act on your emotions, this time? Because...remember where that landed you last time... My lips are sealed.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The only reason you don't cheat is because you have empathy for the person you are involved in, right now. Your body says yes, but your better sense says NO NO NO.

That's good - listen to your gut on this one, because even though you want to cheat, you don't want to hurt anyone, and whenever we cheat on a committed relationship, we end up breaking a heart - or breaking a relationship in two.

You might feel like it's your right; you're a fully functioning, healthy human being, and you want to do what comes naturally to you. That sounds good in theory, but there are hearts on the line. You know how it goes, once a cheater, always a cheater, and you don't want to start up that unfortunate lifestyle.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You probably don't have the nerve to go out and actually cheat on your partner; but you do have the unmitigated chutzpah to have an online affair. Flirting gives you life, and makes you feel young. In order to justify your actions, you're going to pass the buck and blame everything on your partner.

They don't give you this, they aren't up to your speed, they are dull, limited, unimaginative, blah, blah, blah. Hey, you signed on for this person so take some responsibility here, Virgo.

What you're about to get into is still cheating, and no matter how thrilling it seems to be recklessly flirting with some stranger online is, in the end, the online person couldn't give a damn about you.

Don't blow it on impulse, Virgo. You have much to lose. Try to work things out with honest communication, rather than emotional cheating.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda