3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting August 23 To August 29, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting August 23 to August 29, 2021 may want to pay attention.

One of the things I've come to understand about these 'rough week' astrology blogs, is that half the people who come to read them are not looking to see if their sign pops up - but if someone they know has a sign that is mentioned.

That might mean we're either protective of someone we care about and do not wish to see them have a rough week, OR, it might mean we harbor malicious feelings about someone in our life and we WANT to see their sign come up. Yes, we can be very nasty, we humans.

The truth is, we are attracted to the dark and subversive; that's where the sexy is, right? When we think about what's really 'cool' to us, most of the time it veers to the dark side.

And while we all wish to live in the light, sometimes it's just more fun to see things through a sexy black veil.

That's sort of where this week is at; exploring our dark side. What we can expect is rebellious action, insensitive moves and a lot of shutting down.

What we're looking at, in particular, is not so much about having a rough week, but of causing one for others.

Selfish much? Oh yes. Keep in mind, we've got a Full Moon in Aquarius right at the top of the week - get the picture?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting August 23 To August 29, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're completely into taking advantage of the new Virgo presence, and it's turning you into a mean machine; if it doesn't work for you, you are going to make damned sure it doesn't work for anyone else.

You are not into giving credit where credit is due, and if the mood so takes you, you'll take the credit for something you didn't do.

You've got that Virgo perfectionism thing going on, and it's making you snobbish and hard to deal with. This will not go over well with your partner, and fights may occur.

The really rough part is that fighting isn't enough for you; you want war.

You want to burn the whole place down, and why? Not even you know. All 'we' know is that if we don't get out of your way, the selfish Lion that you are will eat us alive. Yikes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you say, "I don't care" one more time, everyone around you is going to pick up and leave. And, it would appear that that is exactly what you want.

You don't care if you offend, because you don't care what people think of you.

Nor do you feel responsible for their feelings. In other words, you're going to ramrod your way through everything this week, without any consideration for others.

And why? Because in all honesty - you really don't care, and when you care as little as you do, Libra, you lose friends and allies.

You are tired of explaining everything to everyone, and you have grown officially too weary to deal with anyone's perception. If you're never bothered again, it will be too soon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've just hit a milestone, Sagittarius - and you, too, do not care to put up with so much of what's troubled you in the past.

What makes this week different, is that you can now name what troubles you, and do your best to avoid it.

You do not feel valued in your friendships, and this sincerely bugs you; you don't understand it anymore because nothing ever changes; the friendships you keep have become boring and routine.

Perhaps it's you? Perhaps you are boring and routine?

Here's the thing: You are finally considering that you may be part of the problem, and the good thing is that you are now ready to do something about it. This week will make or break a friendship for you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda.