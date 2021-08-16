3 Zodiac Signs Who Find True Love During The Moon Trine Jupiter Starting On August 17, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will find true love during the Moon trine Jupiter on August 17, 2021 are among the lucky ones.

The Moon trine Jupiter begins on August 17, and it may have Aries, Cancer, and Sagittarius zodiac signs falling in love in no time at all.

When Moon Trine Jupiter, we can expect to feel optimism, hope and the honest feeling of being able to make something special happen. And on August 17, 2021, we will all be in good moods - or at least as good as our sign allows us to feel.

Jupiter has a way with opening our minds, which means if we've been short-sighted in the past, we now have an opportunity to see past our limitations. Hope really does exist, and where there is hope, there is love.

Finding true love is something we humans have always wanted to achieve. Is this something that can happen, are we all destined to find true love - or is this a fairy tale that only teases us, and leaves us feeling like we missed out?

What this transit brings us is the idea that we are not stuck in a trap, when it comes to love or true love; and that, if we do open to the idea that true love is a definite possibility, we may be able to make it so.

Who will find true love during the Moon Trine Jupiter, on August 17th?

Zodiac signs who find true love during the Moon trine Jupiter starting August 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

How you can expect this to play out for you, Aries, is in the idea that right now, you are going through a very good time in your life.

This good vibe acts like a tool, and the tool opens the gates to further blessings.

It's as if the positive energy in your life is just now starting to snowball, and that is the perfect environment for love to make itself known.

You get a lot of flack for being too pushy at times, Aries, but rarely do you get the praise you deserve for the good work you do, which is abundant and extraordinarily helpful to others.

What you put out this week comes back to you in the form of love, and there is one person out there who has seen you - and they want to know you better.

This is not someone to bypass; this is a very special person who can offer you true love, if you are brave enough to accept it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When celestial bodies, like the Moon and Jupiter, form a Trine, we experience harmony and understanding, down here on Earth.

And you, Cancer, who is so much a part of the Moon, will absorb all the good vibes you can get during this transit. You'll be feeling social...and patient.

Friends will be welcome into your world with ease, and socializing will be a breeze.

Your open state of mind will be pure enough for you to attract the right person; You will be an open book - nothing scary or too mysterious about you.

Your vibe will be magnetic, and you will read as healthy and wise to whomever is looking - and there is someone looking, Cancer.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You may not have been ready for true love, but there's a great chance it's knocking on your door - right now. Stay open - don't shut the door...take a chance and find true love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't even believe in true love anymore, in fact, you've given up on love altogether, which is why it's going to be such a blast when it suddenly happens to you - during this transit.

Oh, don't doubt it, Sagittarius; it's not like you've been taken off the radar - as long as you're alive, you're in the game, my friend, so start acting like a player.

The days of convincing yourself that love doesn't exist are over, and as much as you fight it - it's going to get you good. Laugh all you want, but mark these words:

You will be experiencing something close to true love shortly after August 17th.

It's everything you wanted - a million years ago, before you gave up on the stuff. It's like riding a bike; you'll get the hang of it as soon as you recognize that true love is a road - and you're on it.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda