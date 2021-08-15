3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week August 16 - 22, 2021

This is a good week for all, but three zodiac signs who will have a great week starting on August 16, 2021 will say it was the best.

Aries, Leo and Virgo are the three zodiac signs who will have a great week, August 16 to August 22, 2021:

Ah, we are half-way through August and almost at the end of Leo season, which means we are truly progressing through the year.

And 'progress' is the working word of the week, for certain signs of the Zodiac.

August is a very lively month, and during this third week, we may get to experience some of the better side effects of all those cosmic influences.

On the 19th, we're going to see Uranus go retrograde, which has the potential of getting our focus back on track.

We've also got Mars in Virgo and Jupiter in Aquarius to spice things up in love and at work. Boredom is not going to be an issue this week, and for some, that's the best news ever.

We're also looking at a good week for making money as well as manifesting a few dreams into reality.

Once again, the keyword of the week is progress, so if your sign is mentioned today, assume you will be engaged and involved with work and the pursuit of financial freedom.

Zodiac signs who will have a great week August 16 - 22, 2021:



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"It's about time you mentioned me in the good stuff, Ruby.

You always put me in the 'rough week' category and I'm tired of it!" Well, no, not really, Aries - I don't do it.

The stars and planets do it, Aries, and you should be happy to know that this is the week where you shine like a star.

We're looking at creative projects that not only make you money, but ones that give you enormous satisfaction in the making of them.

This is a pro-Aries week, and you'll get to use your amazing power of persuasion to get things done - without offending anyone!

How did that happen? It happens because you realize that you don't always have to break the door down in order to get things done.

This new 'peaceful' track suits you, and it makes you realize that you can get a helluva lot done without throwing a daily fit.

This could mean the beginning of a new you, Aries!



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is either the week of your birthday, or the last week of your birthday season, Leo, and all of it feels very special and good to you.

You've upgraded your love life by putting in the right effort, and now you have a happy and satisfied partner.

Mars is helping you make stupid money this month, and you can't complain in that department - because making money allows you to buy more things!

And you love things...especially rare, collectible things.

You may notice that during the week, there are high dramas that beg for your attention, and like the smart person you are, you'll avoid them.

Let's just say they have no power over you - not during this week, at least.

A great week is in store for you, as you will be feeling clearer, less threatened, and more daring as the week progresses.

If you're an actor or an entertainer, this is a great week for successful auditions.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As you approach your own sign's sun season, you start to get an idea of how all things are seemingly falling into place.

What felt overwhelming and unsustainable last week, now feels doable and easier. In fact, this whole week will 'progress' with ease.

You will feel in control again, even powerful.

You've made efforts to take back your life so that you can re-invent yourself the way you intend, and you have no fear of going for the gold.

You want the good stuff, and it will be during this week where you find the courage to go for it, and to believe in yourself so that you'll have the locomotive energy to support your dreams.

This will week bring you life anew - super charged energy and a certain kind of confidence that says, "Yes, oh yes, I can do that."

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda