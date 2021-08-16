3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True During The Moon Square Neptune Starting August 17, 2021

There's something magical in the air, and for the three zodiac signs whose dreams come true starting on August 17, the Moon square Neptune is part of the reason why.

The Moon square Neptune that takes place on August 17 is a benefit to Taurus, Leo, and Pisces zodiac signs.

But all of us can manifest something special during this week's astrological transit.

So, hang on kids, we're entering the Hypersensitivity Zone, and while we're here, smile and wave at our friends, Moon Square Neptune, our show runners.

The Moon is the symbol of the past, emotional energy, and feminine intuition. The kind of hypersensitivity we're talking about here is the good kind: the kind where you are able to pick up on what's right and what's wrong.

We're not talking about the weepy kind, where everything offends and makes us feel stupid; nope, we're on the fast track to making our dreams come true, and why? Because we can.

Neptune really enhances our sense of what we can make happen, if we put our minds to it.

While it bolsters our imagination, it also lets us find a way to bridge the gap between imagination and reality. In other words, this transit actually shines a light on to our plans for the future, and if we are perceptive enough, we might be able to forge a beautiful path for ourselves.

Do dreams come true? Yes, they can, but what we really want to come true are our well-laid plans. Moon Square Neptune allows us insight into the reality of our plans and whether or not we should 'go for it' or not.

Whose dreams (or well-laid plans) are about to come true during Moon Square Neptune?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This should be a very interesting time for you, Taurus, as many things in your life become suddenly very clear.

For instance, the direction in which you are heading; you need to tweak a few things in this future-dream, but once ironed out, you should be able to see very clearly, and with much optimism.

Neptune is here to work your sense of intuition. You will be experiencing the concept of new directions, and this is more than likely possible because you are open to the opinions and shares of other minds.

You've always accepted other people's ideas, and because of this transit, you'll actually be fine-tuning your listening skills - so much so, that you will be inspired by someone's words to the point of making a serious change in your life. You are about to become...BETTER.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your dreams are very particular, and there is not one circumstance that you can think of that will deter you from manifesting your dreams as reality. You are a magician when it comes to making something out of nothing, and during Moon Square Neptune, you will be massively supported by cosmic forces.

Fortunately for you, your dreams usually revolve around materialistic things, like the acquiring of something collectable.

You're the one who wins auctions; you know how to pace yourself and strike while the iron is hot.

And that is exactly what this day, August 17, is about for you. Taking hold of a situation and making it work to your advantage.

You have laser focus; you keep your eye on the prize at all times. You dream big, and you manifest even bigger.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You may have perked up when you saw the word, 'hypersensitivity.' Good thing for you, it's not the kind of sensitivity that will make a mess of you, and for that, you can thank your lucky stars.

Tuesday, August 17, is about using those keen skills of yours to break apart any illusions you've been harboring.

You will come to realize that you've been holding on to a certain dream for way too long, and that you don't even have any attachment to that dream any longer; it's your past.

Suddenly, you realize that you've been chasing a dream that you have no interest in, all because you didn't know any better.

You did what was expected of you, and now you realize that you've been living someone else's dream. This is going to hit you like an ocean wave, and if anyone can swim - it's you, Pisces.

