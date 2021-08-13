3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 14, 2021

A rough day can come for three zodiac signs on August 14, 2021, and there's a reason when you look at astrology.

For Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn the astrology of the day can make Saturday feel unfair.

When we have transits such as Moon Sextile Mercury, Moon Square Saturn, Moon Sextile Mars, Moon Opposite Uranus and Moon in Scorpio - each one of them falling on this very day, August 14, 2021 - let's just say we're in for a very weird ride.

We will be overthinking, overly sensitive, and overwrought with emotion during this day. Joy to the world!

In truth, it's not as bad as it looks, but this day will have a few less than desirable affects on certain signs of the Zodiac.

One thing we can't help; the Moon really does affect our mental state, and as we can see - we are up to the gills in Moon today.

We will laugh, we will cry, but most important of all: we will live to tell, so how can anything be that bad?

As soon as the day begins, we'll notice that hypersensitive thing kick in.

Anticipate taking things the wrong way, or making a mountain out of a molehill...it's the kind of day where we make way too much of a big deal out of things that we'd ordinarily ignore. I guess you could call this day a true drama queen.

Who is going to have a rough day today, thanks to the Moon Madness that is August 14, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 14, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

At this point, all you really want from anybody or anything is one day off. Just one day off from the hubbub, the noise and the aggravation of just being alive.

You'll have that day, Cancer, I promise...but it's not going to be today.

In fact, your desire to be alone and at peace is going to be challenged to the umpth degree today, which will look like a thousand people wanting your attention - just what you wanted to get away from.

Your best bet would be to ride it out.

You are not getting that mental vacation today, nor are you getting any time alone to think for yourself.

You will be swayed along with the tide and that tide is made up of pure drama and overacting.

You won't even believe how poorly people are going to act today. Not towards you in particular, but in general. And yeah, it's going to rile you up.

Hang tough, Cancer - drama always has a way of burning itself out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ah, nothing like Saturday - finally a day off. NOPE. Sorry, Libra, the stars have something else in mind for you.

August 14th is out to get you, but there's nothing to be paranoid about; it's just the universe having a little fun with the mere mortals of Earth. And you, Libra, have been selected for fun and frolic.

Of course, you won't be having any of that fun or frolic, but you will certainly be laughed at.

And being that you hate being made a fool of more than anything else, you may want to duck and cover today, because thanks to Moon in Scorpio, many secrets and lies will be revealed.

That's why it's never a good idea to be known as a liar - folks will find you out, sooner or later, and if you've lied, Libra...well, start your detachment process now, because whatever you've hidden from the world is about to be revealed in bold technicolor. Yeeouch!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't ask for much, Capricorn. Just a little order, a little control. You like to keep your eyes on the prize, and in order to work that perfect machine of yours, you need cooperation and a plan that is proven to work.

That's you, Cap - a well oiled, super functioning machine, and so long as that's the plan, you're a happy camper.

And then, there's August 14th, rife with a Moon in Scorpio, all ready to ruin your arrangements.

Arg! That lunar troublemaker! Did it have to be Square'd and Sextile'd and Opposite'd so many strong planetary forces?

Well yes, it had to - that is part of the cosmic destiny of the universe. That is the fate of the stars...and when there's trouble up there, there's trouble down here, in Capricornland.

Relinquish your need to get the job done, today - it's not in the stars.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda