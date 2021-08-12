3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 13, 2021

Who is about to have a rough day, today, August 13, 2021? Well, everyone is going to hit a snag, but three zodiac signs will be tested, tried, and challenged the most.

On this day, we will experience the affects of Sun Sextile Moon, Moon Square Pluto, Moon Trine Jupiter and Moon in Scorpio. Our Sun is still in Leo, and all together, this spells trouble - for certain signs of the Zodiac.

Taurus, Leo, and Pisces are set to have a rough day on August 13, 2021, and astrology explains the reason why.

We're not talking huge trouble, but we are talking about concerns and issues that may come to light on this very day.

For some it may be a wake up call that tells us we need to get out of our rut, and for others it may sound like a rejection that comes from someone we respect.

It's nothing we can't handle, but it is an ego-burner and we should be aware that this day isn't going to go away without making its mark.

What we have are conflicting energies here - we may feel very intuitive, thanks to the Jovian energy that expands our minds, and yet that vast thinking may lead to paranoia and confusion.

We can breathe easy in the knowledge that this day will not last more than 24 hours.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 13, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What's going to make this a rough day, in particular, for you, Taurus, is a sense of confusion that doesn't seem to let up.

Just as you thought you knew exactly which direction to go in, you are suddenly caught up in doubt - this is because you have a fear of the unknown.

You want facts; you want to know the future is secure and that your every step is laid out, neatly, for you.

Open ends make you nervous; you want solid plans and no discrepancies. Yet, today, you can't see a way through to the other side, and you know it's you who is standing in your own way.

Your self-doubt is about to get the better of you, and you can't let that happen.

You've been doing so well, and you are just now starting to get an idea of where you want to be in your life; don't let this day confuse you to the point where you stop moving - press on through, Taurus. The only way to it, is through it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's only one reason this is going to be such a rough day for you, and that is because you have been living in expectation of something other than what you have.

You have set up such a high standard for yourself, that anything less than perfection is now considered an insult, a drag and a waste of your intelligence.

You have done yourself a disservice, Leo; you are now suffering the consequences of high expectations set in a world where you are not in control.

That's a deadly combo, and it always leads nowhere. You want to control the outcome, and when it doesn't play out as you envisioned it, you sink into a rut of self-pity and woeful moodiness.

Someone may even say to you, "You ask too much." And that is what you do, Leo - you ask for too much, and when you don't get what you want, you brood and expect everyone to right the wrongs of the day for you. Tough luck, eh Leo?

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

There is no doubt that you deserve a great day, and you will have plenty - but there is also no doubt that the many astrological transits of today will mess with your head and set you back a bit, mentally.

This is a mental health day, meaning, you need to do as little thinking as you can.

Pour yourself into creative work, Pisces, get your mind out of the gutter, and in this case, 'the gutter' means this constant inner narrative that keeps telling you 'all is lost'.

Waah! All is lost. No it's not, it just feels shaky right now - kind of like you being a fish out of water.

You, however, are the master here; you do not need to buckle - it's just another day in the life, and you've been here before, with the paranoia, and the creating of negative scenarios that don't exist anywhere but in your mind. Stop torturing yourself, Pisces - you're starting to look like you like it.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda