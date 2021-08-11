3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 12, 2021

Here we are, in the heart of Leo season, with the Moon in Libra and the Moon Trine Saturn, and on this day, August 12, 2021, we may be in for a few trials and tribulations, so to speak. Strength of character is needed today, along with a strong sense of self.

This is a day when certain signs, namely Aries, Cancer, and Aquarius get to figure out whether or not they can take the heat - because the heat IS on, and these signs will be feeling it.

Moon Trine Saturn can be both favorable, and delicate - and when it goes delicate, we're talking about misread communications, and intuition that isn't insightful, and a whole lot of misplaced emotion. If you are one of these signs mentioned, you may have a rough day ahead of you.

Still, it's only one day and there's no promise here for trouble to continue on.

That means the events of the day are confined to this day - in a way this suggests that you can't really blow it - but you can make things fairly uncomfortable for yourself.

Who's up for a rough day?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 12, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The first thing you say when you see that you're in line for a rough day is, "Nah, Ruby is full of it. She knows nothing."

You may be right, but this is exactly the attitude you'll have today; if it doesn't suit you, you make sure it doesn't get attention.

This is how you go wrong today, Aries. You ram your way through everything, rarely considering all that you destroy during your efforts to make it known that you're the boss.

You simply will not hear the truth - about anything.

The truth inconveniences you and so you pretend it doesn't exist. This works for a few hours until you realize that no one is on your side.

Your pride is at an all-time high, today, and for some reason, you think this is admirable, even though you keep hitting roadblocks.

Your mood is pure war: if it doesn't bend to your will instantly, then mow it down. You won't be making any friends today, sorry.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be a little too emotional today, Cancer, as the Moon is all over the place when it comes to your chart.

On another day, you might be able to take this lunar energy and make it work for you, but today seems to be slanted towards you feeling confused and withdrawn.

To stay home is actually a good idea, being that it's all about avoiding drama today - yet, we all know it's impossible to both stay at home - and avoid drama.

You will be asked to referee an argument between friends, which will vault you into the position of making an enemy with someone you actually like.

You'll be manipulated, tugged, and pulled today - which will activate your sense of "I gotta get outta here!"

Listen to that voice, Cancer - if you stick around, you'll get sucked in by the drama, and this is the kind of hype that can make you lose a good friend. Run!



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

In the way that moods can oftentimes dictate how our days go, on this day, August 12, 2021, your mood is going to be spectacularly awful.

You are the one in charge of how this day goes, and for some reason, you're on a self-punishment tear; you just won't let go until you destroy something of value in your life. Pure self-destruction, and without rhyme or reason.

Maybe what's going on is that you are experiencing guilt - for something in the past, and for some reason, it's coming up today.

Rather than accept the guilt for what it's worth (nothing), you decide to project your angst and self-hate (or disapproval) at others, making people feel bad for doing nothing other than being near you.

You are not being fair to anyone, today, including yourself. It's a mood, it will pass, but before it does - it's going to mess your day up. Snap out of it, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda