3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 11, 2021

Three zodiac signs will have a rough day on August 11, 2021, and much of it has to do with the Moon, Pluto, and Venus.

Today is a particularly 'packed' day, in terms of how our astrological weather goes.

We're looking at a set up of transits that can potentially ruin our day, if we let them get the better of us.

On Wednesday, we have the Moon Opposite Neptune, in Conjunction to Venus, trine with Pluto and presently traveling through the sign of Libra. That's a lotta Moon.

And when there's a lot of Moon to deal with, there's a lot of overthinking, worrying, self-doubt and all the other good things that come with driving ourselves crazy. The word, 'lunatic' takes on new meaning.

So, August 11 we're looking at bad moods and irrational behavior. We will run into full gown adult brats today, and we will act like impetuous spoiled children, ourselves.

It would be one thing if we kept our actions to a minimum, or even to ourselves, but nope...nothing stays contained today.

This is the day where we share our rotten behavior with anyone who will stick around long enough to be tainted by it.

And, it just so happens that the three zodiac signs who will be acting in the ugliest of manners, will also be some of the strongest signs in the Zodiac.

While it may not look good for these signs, the rest of us can take this as a hint at who to avoid, today.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You just can't stop today, Aries, and that's because you're hellbent on getting your way.

It's as if you woke up this morning on a mission; you know what you want - which is a good thing, but you are absolutely one hundred percent on board with the idea of mowing down whoever gets in your way.

You just don't get it, do you? That bullying thing that you do, where you puff yourself up so big that you believe everyone is shaking in their boots when they're in your presence?

Wow, you are so delusional in thinking this is charisma. What it is is a turn-off, and you just don't get it.

Today is going to be a rough day for you, because everyone around you has your number, and they are tired of your pushiness.

No one takes you seriously anymore, Aries - learn a lesson, already. Has this push-push-push thing ever really worked for you?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What makes this a 'less than stellar' day for you, Leo, is in the idea that enough is enough. What's meant by this is that you have asked for too much.

Yes, it's Leo Season, and for some reason you believe that because it's your birthday season, everyone around you is supposed to supply you with nonstop entertainment and gifts.

And while you are very much worthy of attention and praise, there's a time when not everyone in your life wants to put aside their own interest so that they can serve you.

Today is the day when you no longer look like the special person in someone's life, but more along the lines of the burden who asks and asks and asks.

If you are smart - and we all know you are - then you'll see this day as a wake-up call; instead of creating more selfish days like today, work on how you can bring joy to someone else instead.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You are not the only one here, Leo. Consider the other people in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You probably laughed when you saw that your sign was mentioned above as one of the strongest signs of the Zodiac.

In a way, it's true, though you don't have the same kind of nerve that accompanies a Fire sign. What you've got is patience and stamina, and those are the qualities that will desert you today.

You like thinking of yourself as the rational one; the thinker of the crowd who can not only get things done, but can devise a plan for the future where all things work out - according to that plan.

Today, all plans are off.

Your mood is foul, your language is worse, and your poisons are directed mainly at those you love. This sets up instant regret, which will throw you headlong into self-pity and hopelessness.

All of this can be avoided, Pisces, if you watch your mood unfold, and intervene before it goes too far. You are responsible for your behavior, Pisces - so don't bitt off more than you can chew.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda