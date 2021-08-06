3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Feel All Alone During Saturn Conjunct The Midheaven Starting August 7, 2021

On August 7th, 2021 Saturn conjunct the Midheaven affects three zodiac signs who will feel all alone.

Saturn conjunct the Midheaven starting August 7, 2021, and it affects Taurus, Virgo and Aquarius the most.

Leave it to astrology to come up with terms so vast and poignant, such as 'Midheaven.'

It seems so poetic, and in a way, it is pure poetry when it comes to how it affects our lives.

The Midheaven is a point, midway in the sky, between its ascension on the eastern horizon, and its descension on the western horizon.

Conjunct Midheaven brings in new definition to the term, and when Saturn is conjunct with the Midheaven, we may find ourselves scrambling to complete projects, or, we might start taking on responsibilities that require our full-time attention.

There's a feeling of isolation that comes to some folks, during this transit, mainly due to the fact that we take on responsibilities that hold very little interest for us.

We may recognize how dissatisfied we are with our jobs, which will make us feel even more alone than we were before.

This transit may also inspire self-pity, or that nagging feeling of, "nobody understands me!" Midheaven events often times include negative issues with parents.

During this transit, we can expect feelings of loneliness or even abandonment.

Zodiac signs who will feel all alone during Saturn Conjunct The Midheaven, starting August 7, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

During this transit, you may find yourself becoming very involved in something you've wanted to be a part of for a very long time.

What you didn't realize is that the work needed - in this case - is work that you must do alone, and you, Taurus, tend to hate being alone, even if it's work-related.

On one hand, you really want to do this work, and you recognize how important it is for you to go solo and just 'git er done' and on the other hand, you detest how much time it's going to take, and how that's going to take you away from your friends.

Right now, friends are everything to you - even more important that romantic relationships, and without friends around, you tend to feel anxious, even worried.

Expect stress and overthinking during this period of time...but think of the reward to come, Taurus. Do the work now, and enjoy your friendships later on - fear not, they're still there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have taken on so much responsibility, and you also realize that there's no way you can back out of any of it. You said yes, whether you were conscious of it or not, and by saying yes to whatever responsibility looms before you, you signed on for its completion as well. You may be resentful of your job, Virgo - it takes too much time and has become less than fulfilling.

Still, you keep saying yes - you keep agreeing to do the things you have no interest in.

This brings up the idea of your own fear; are you afraid to say no? There's a lesson in here and it's about being able to stop yourself before you take too much on.

When you lock into something you cannot stand, you tend to feel lonely and desperate. Will you ever be able to get out of this, you'll ask yourself...and then, Saturn's push will ask you in return, "Do you have the courage to say NO when you feel NO?" Think about it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What's going to bring about dreaded feelings of loneliness, for you, Aquarius, is that you're going to have to spend time alone, making up for lost time at work. You were supposed to get something done and you failed to do so. Now, it's past due and still demanding of your time.

The pressure feels like Hell; you seriously do not want to do this work, yet, if you don't, you'll get fired. So, you begrudgingly make the effort. But, what you find is that you need to accomplish so much that the only way you can do it, is by diving in, all alone.

No one is there to help you, and that seriously gets on your nerves. You know that you put yourself in this position, and you recognize that your laziness and procrastination is what got you into this backlog mess. OK, so you'll spend some time alone, focusing on the work that's needed for completion, and by the time you are finished, your feelings of being all alone will end.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda