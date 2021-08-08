3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 8, 2021

Some day stand out more than others, and when you have a positive experience it can set one day apart from the rest in a big way.

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 8, 2021 can blame it on a few factors taking place in astrology.

When the Sun is in the fifth solar house, it's a time for everyone to be happy and to feel free.

The Sun in Leo is in the sign where it rules, and so it expresses itself in its purity, and for certain zodiac signs there is a sense of being rejuvenated and having lots of courage.

On August 8 this positive energy affects the fire signs the most, and it can create a strong desire to try new things.

The Moon and Mercury in Leo, means that there's lots of new ideas starting to come through, and this can lead to an adventure of a lifetime.

Whenever the reason a good thing happens on August 8, for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius August 8 is set up to be a great day.

Here's why, according to astrology.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 8, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

You have needed some fun in your life. All month, your ruling planet Mars is in Virgo and it has been work, work, work, all day.

You enjoy knowing that you're getting things done. You enjoy the productivity and feeling a sense of accomplishment, but on August 8 you take a break from it all. Taking a break is what will make Sunday a really great day.

When there are three planets in the sign of Leo, your solar house of passion, creativity and fun, you know better than to deny the celestial hint.

It's time to kick back and relax. Visit a park. Go to the pool or just stay in bed while watch movies.

On August 8, work can wait.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A New Moon takes place in your zodiac sign on August 8, and this means a brand new day is there.

The Moon in Leo means a fresh start for you, but with the Sun in your sign, it's also a fresh start during a new solar year where you get to take your life in a different direction.

You've hit a few snags in your development, and these set backs have harmed your ego.

The planet of communication is close to the Sun, so your thoughts have taken longer to get together.

But on August 8, you get to say that's all behind you. You're wiser and smarter now, Leo, and that's what's going to make Sunday a great day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun in your ninth solar house brings a lot of spiritual energy to your life. You love to learn new things and taking each day as if it were an adventure.

With the New Moon in Leo, you start to realize that you truly want to study astrology for yourself. You may begin to realize how beneficial it is for your own life.

You sense that it's time for you to pursue things involving the esoteric and make it a priority to start learning what you can.

You will also have some sort of prediction that you thought was a farce come to pass, and this is what's going to seal the deal for you.

August 8 is going to be a great day for you, Sagittarius, and no matter what happens the rest of the day, nothing will ruin the vibe for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.