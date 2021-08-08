3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting August 9 To August 15, 2021

Once again there are three zodiac signs who will have a great week. Starting on Monday, August 9, Gemini, Leo, and Virgo have lots of good-good to look forward to.

August 9th is full of promise and good vibes for these three fortunate zodiac signs, and the energy lasts until August 15, 2021.

As Mercury enters Virgo, on the 11th, we should all feel a bit of relief - finally the stress and disorganization of the week prior has come to an end.

Things will just feel easier, and even though Virgo's influence may bring out our nit-picky perfectionist side, anything is better than what we just received when Mercury entered Leo, last week.

If you've suffering the blows of someone's loud mouth and nervy remarks - then you know what I mean about Mercury in Leo.

This week will bring order back, and with order comes clarity and focus. For some, this transit may shine the light a little too closely on our 'failings', while, for others, they may feel a satisfying uptick in their self-confidence. Virgo is the analyst, and analysis is there to reveal both good and bad.

During this week, we're looking at the New Moon on the 8th, as well, which will usher in hope, imagination and courage. How we process this optimistic outlook is up to us.

Who will fare well during this week?

Zodiac signs who will have a good week starting on August 9 to August 15, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What's going to make this week great for you, Gemini, is exactly what I'm referring to above; it's the ability to use Virgo's slick analysis in figuring out what must stay in your life, and what must go.

You can start out the week of August 9 with high hopes, thanks to the New Moon - and you can take that lunar inspiration and point it towards work.

Work is where you will excel this week, and if you concentrate and stick with it, you can create brilliance.

Midweek is going to bring you an immense sense of satisfaction; you won't be thinking about friends, or crushes, or family...you'll be immersed in creative projects, and because of your dedication to the work, you will create nothing less than excellence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

"Nobody gonna break my stride, nobody gonna pull me down, oh no, I got to keep on moving..." That's you, this week. You may run into folks who simply can't handle your shine, Leo - but what makes this week so special for you is that you might actually convert a few naysayers.

People can't help but feel jealousy when they meet you, because you come off as so confident and happy; fortunately, their negativity doesn't hold a candle to your positivity and, well, as we know, love wins all, in the long run.

Your charming personality is the winner here, Leo, and the week of August 9, just by being yourself, you're going to inspire others to leave their own state of angst and despair so that they can join you in your happiness.

You may be known as one of the more selfish signs, but you are only too pleased to know that you've helped someone become joyful. And that you will see happen, this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Bravo, in advance, for all the self-work you'll be doing the week of August 9.

Virgo, you've always had issues with yourself; you judge yourself way too harshly and you often times end up in a deep funk because of it.

What's great about this week is that you're going to recognize this behavior and stop it before it starts.

So, it's not a great week because you win the lottery - which I can't say will or will not happen, but because you spot self-destructive behavior and you halt it before it does any damage.

This is a huge advancement, Virgo, and it will vault you into a place where you will be open to even more transformation.

You've always known that you need to confront certain personal issues head-on, but you've danced around the idea of truly doing it.

This week, you will do it and you will prove to yourself that you are made up of more than self-doubt and hyper critical behavior.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda