3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting August 2 - 8, 2021

Good things are coming for three zodiac signs the first week of August, and it's a positive time for all zodiac signs in many ways.

So, here we are to Welcome to August, where we can all simultaneously say, "Is it really August, already?"

Yes, we have crossed the meridian and we are now on the other side of the year, where we will watch it unfold according to the universal flow.

Which zodiac signs will have a great week the first week of August?

And there are certain zodiac signs who will have a great week starting August 2nd: Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces, and there are a few areas that good luck hits the strongest.

First weeks come with a certain kind of psychology; some think of them as new beginnings, another chance to get it right - and because they enter the month with a positive mindset, they end up creating their own positive reality

That's the key here: perception sets up reality. If we allow ourselves the idea that this week can be spectacular, it might very well be so.

The forces of the universe do not play us like a game; they merely nudge us one way or another.

It's what we do with our circumstance that matters. For some, it's about committing to the idea that this week is about to bring good fortune.

"I think, therefore, I am." Believe in goodness and so it shall be.

Zodiac signs who will have a great week starting August 2, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you're a Gemini, as you are, you know how skeptical you can be, especially when you're being told you're about to have a great week.

Therein lies the rub, my friend - you need to believe. You need to accept that you, too, can have great weeks and that they won't be withheld from you.

What makes this week great for you is that you may actually give yourself that break, and if you dare - you may start to believe. In yourself, in positivity, in promise.

It is so hard for you to let go of your skepticism, and you, yourself, realize how damaging this can be. Right now - there is nothing wrong.

In fact, all is quite well in your world and the universe is asking you to believe in this, so that you can finally create your world as you like it - in peace, in trust, and with the knowledge that you are completely worthy of having beautiful experiences...that can and will last.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While you are nothing like the Fire sign that rules this month, you always fare well when your sign works its way through Leo.

Leo energy - especially during the first week of August, fuels your passion, and your passion tends to be creative.

During this week you can expect to see the completion of artistic projects. It's a big 'ideas' week and with Jupiter on your side, you will also be planning new adventures for the near future.

If Leo is the fire that burns the moment and demands all the attention, you, Sagittarius, are the fire that expands throughout the universe, illuminating all there is to know.

This week will open your eyes and present to you new possibility for travel and for the acquiring of knowledge. It's a good week to pass a test, take a course, or sign on for an entirely new education.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You are a natural caretaker, and much of your attention will be going to this noble cause, this week.

What's interesting is that animals may be involved - if you are someone who protects or fights for the rights of animals, then expect involvement on this level.

What will be noticeable, this week, is the need for compassion. If there is someone - or some animal - that needs help or sympathy - you will be there for them.

When you give, Pisces, you receive tenfold in return, and this kind of compassionate give-and-take always brings out the best in you.

This week is less about you and more about what you will be giving to others. This is a condition you love, it makes you very happy to be of assistance, especially to someone who could use it.

You're at your best when you're serving someone else, and this is meant as the highest compliment. The love you share is the love you will receive.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda