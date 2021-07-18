3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting July 19, 2021

Chin up for three zodiac signs (Leo, Libra, and Aquarius) who will have a great week starting on July 19th, 2021.

If there's one word to describe this week best it would be: energetic.

Yes, energy - positive, constructive energy rules the sky, and for many of us, that kind of raw, potent energy is just what we need in order to make our dreams come alive.

And for Leo, Libra, and Aquarius a fantastic week is slated because of certain changes taking place in astrology.

We have Venus in Leo until the 21, which should inspire us to get closer to our loved ones, and we're still working with the enormous energy of Mars in Leo, which backs up our every effort with passion and purpose.

Remember that we also have a Full Moon in Aquarius coming on Friday, July 23, and for Leo, Libra and Aquarius, this means that achievements will finally come to fruition.

Efforts made during this period of time have a very good chance of being made manifest; it would not be a bad idea to sit for meditation during the Full Moon in Aquarius, just to honor your own thoughts and prepare them for manifestation.

Which signs of the zodiac are on their way to having an excellent week?

Zodiac signs who will have a great week starting July 19th (to July 25th, 2021):

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you're looking at for this week is something akin to a victory after a long battle. No, you won't be taking up arms, but you will have just won an argument that proves you right, without any doubt.

This is not only something that will give you a kick, it's something that you needed to happen.

You always knew you were right on this one matter, and you've been challenged on it for as long as you can remember.

What's coming to you is an extreme sense of relief; yes, you were right all along, even though no one saw it.

This kind of relief will also grant you release, as you've been a slave to this argument for what feels like forever.

Finally, you can walk away from it, in peace, knowing you are complete. Completion rarely comes to those in long term arguments, Leo, so whatever you did - the cosmic universe is obviously right there to back you up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've been craving something different - unique, an upgrade of sorts, something in your life that you can call your own, and know it as something original and singular.

That's what's you're going to notice this week, Libra - the stuff of your life is now moving to your groove, and we all know your groove is very specific and particular.

You are an independent creature, and you're only happy if you have the space to express yourself - no matter what that expression looks like.

This week is an open door to your own unique expression; nobody is in your way, and nobody plans on stopping you - or criticizing you.

What makes this week so great is that sense of freedom - to be yourself, to let your hair down.

This freedom, however, is restricted to your alone time and has nothing to do with love, friendship or partnership.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This is about you, spending awesome time by yourself, loving life because you get to do it (at least for this week) by yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your energetic approach to work and making money really pays off this week. Seems you took some risky chances as of recently, and even though you worried and doubted, you were equally as invested in your plans coming through. And they do, with flying colors.

This could be called a very successful week for you, Aquarius - and that's because you did it, you put in the effort, you planned out the plan and you did the right thing by yourself.

Good on you, Big A - you are now able to tell others that "if you want something done, do it yourself" because that's exactly what's happening to you.

You did it yourself because you knew you were the right person for the job - plus, you didn't want to wait around for approval or help, knowing it would be quicker and more efficient if you just did it on your own. And it worked.

Your stellar efforts are paying off, and there's a very good chance that this cosmic force of support and love will continue on for quite a while.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.