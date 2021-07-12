3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, July 12-18, 2021

A few planets are in a tough spot affecting a few zodiac signs in such a way that they will have a rough week and tough horoscopes starting July 12 and lasting through July 18, 2021.

If we were to stand back and have a look at the cosmic map for this week, some of us would rejoice - while a few of us might be able to see that this week has the potential for trouble - as in personal turmoil and mental anguish.

There are a number of factors to consider; we have Venus in Leo, which will pump us up with so many emotions we won't know what to do with them.

Mercury's doing its thing - again - in a powerful, chaotic and hectic way, giving us so much energy that we need to channel that energy lest we burn out. We've also got the last of Cancer season, hyping up our sensitivity along with our need to 'get things right.'

What we're really dealing with this week is a supercharged drive to be creative, and an intense need to be perfect - as if 'perfect' exists.

This is what has the potential to trip certain signs up. It will feel like a race to create something awe-inspiring, and all along the way, we'll be filled with doubt, self-loathing and some faux self-pity.

For some, this week is a lie of the mind, one we'd be best to take with a grain of salt.

Who is going to have a rough week, according to astrology?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting July 12 to July 18, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What you're dealing with this week, Cancer, is that feeling of 'hurry up and wait' and it's not going to sit well with you.

You've been on a roll these days - things seem to be working out, and now that you've tasted a few solid amazing days, you want more.

Not only that, you've planned for more, thinking your good luck can keep on going.

While it's not officially over in terms of good luck for you, what is going on is that you seem to be at an impasse; nothing is moving.

How did you suddenly become stuck, when all things were flowing so nice and easily just the other day?

Well, it's the ebb and flow of the universe, friend, and sometimes we do get to experience what it's like to be all dressed up with no place to go, so to speak.

It will be rough for you because you fell hard for your own expectations; you imagined it all working out well, and when it didn't, it stuck out to you as a failure.

Try to see this swing in events as part of the flow of life, rather than as a personal slight to you as caused by the universe.

This week may be frustrating, Cancer, but - as they say - tomorrow is another day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What makes this week particularly 'rough' for you is - much like as it is with Cancer - your sense of expectation.

You expect great things - from your partner, your co-workers, your family...and when you don't get exactly what you want, you come down hard on these people, simply because they didn't live up to your expectations.

You never considered what their expectations were, you just took over and made it all about you.

Now, this week, you're going to experience what your snobbish and judgmental behavior is going to do to both you - and them.

You think everyone is going to stick with you, because you're the brains in the group and so whatever you choose has to be the correct decision.

Wrong! You can be incorrect, Capricorn, and sometimes that wrongness is found in your own behavior - how you treat people.

You can't treat people like trash and expect them to stick by your side through thick and thin; you have to bend like a reed - just a bit.

Hard lessons are coming for you this week - use that brilliant mind of yours to accept and adapt.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What's going to plague you this week is a nagging sense of displeasure - over your own work.

You are both the Water Bearer and the water poured, meaning - you have the genius to create great things, and you are the great things you create.

And so, when you create something that doesn't turn out as you wished, you hate it, you want to destroy it, make it gone, gone, gone!

It's part of your impulsive nature; you set out to do something beautiful, and when it doesn't come out according to your desires, you polarize your experience, leaving no vision of goodness or hope.

This week will have some of those elements for you, most especially in terms of something you believed in that you now see as hopeless.

In your case, hopelessness transforms very easily into worthlessness and before you know it, you're not only down on your creative product, you're hellbent on seeing yourself as unworthy.

You will take no advice from friends or family, as this week has you stuck in a self-imposed rut, where, if you don't get out of it soon, those around you will start to walk away.

Remember this, Aquarius: your mood affects others, and not everyone in your life deserves to be thrown under the bus simply because you're unsatisfied with one area of your life.

