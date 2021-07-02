Your Horoscope For The Week Of July 5 - 11, 2021

Your horoscope for the week of July 5- July 11, 2021 is here with another astrology forecast, by zodiac sign.

We've got hot weather and steamy attitudes coming up and thanks to Leo season, we're all in the mood for fun, frolic, and good times.

To a degree, yes, and even if we don't, there's a very good chance we just won't care. Because the truth of the matter is - this is a 'happy' week, and very little is going to get in the way of our good time.

We are looking at the dark New Moon in Cancer on Friday, July 9, as well as Mercury entering Cancer on the 11th. This is a highly sensitive time for us, so don't be surprised if you have either a dire need to be alone, or if suddenly you find yourself weepy and going over old memories.

Still in all, we've got a week of love and fun ahead of us, and no matter how we get there, no matter how many trials and tribulations we have to go through in order to reach all that love and fun...we will get there, and we will learn to enjoy the entire process.

It's all good, friends. Here's what's to come for you, personally, according to your zodiac sign.

Horoscope For The Week Of July 5 - July 11, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week you may have to check your impulsive behavior before making any rash decisions. You're very much a part of the crowd that can no longer tolerate staying home - you want out, and you want it bad.

And out is what you will have, in abundance, but the kicker here is that you can't just run into traffic, just because it's 'outside' - you need to keep your head cool, Aries - a tall order, we realize. In other words, take a minute before you decide on anything you do this week - just to weigh your options.

You've got the New Moon in Cancer coming this Friday - it isn't a bad idea for you to stay home - at least some of the time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

We are looking at a very good week for you, Taurus. You know what works for you, and you've learned the hard way exactly what doesn't work for you - and yes, I'm talking about love and relationships.

Interesting how you've taken your own advice - it seems you've learned a very valuable lesson in love, and while you still feel a bit standoffish in terms of diving right back into the love game - you're also feeling terrifically confident again, and in a way this kind of confidence defines you.

What defines you is what other people pick up on, and in your case, your vibe demands only the best. And the best is what you shall receive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Because you've got Mercury squaring with Neptune in Pisces, starting on the 6th, you may run into a bit of confusion. Perhaps you jumped into something that you didn't fully understand, and now you're on the verge of either panic or regret.

It may be time to reassess your odds here; this isn't the right time for what you wish to do, and if you're smart enough to recognize this, you'll benefit from pulling back. Rewards are coming on the New Moon (Friday, July 9) and you'll get some quality downtime in the form of creativity and home-based projects.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

One of the things you're going to notice this week, Cancer, is that you seem to see right through certain people - you can tell what's wrong with them, and you might also feel the need to reach out and help them.

Here's the weird shock: they aren't as advanced as you, and would rather work their problems out on their own, without your help. So, it's about you being able to stay silent and stoic, even if you think you have the solution.

Your outstanding advice will be taken...just not this week. After the 11th, you'll have an easier time communicating these ideas, but until then, hold off - it's OK.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You'll be 'doing you' all week, meaning, you'll be shining bright like a diamond and loving every drop of the attention you'll be getting. Leo season is coming up and between the cosmos and the sunshine, you are completely in your zone.

You may come into some uncertainty when it comes to your love life, as the New Moon in Cancer tends to stir things up, emotionally. However, it's nothing you can't deal with. Try not to confuse adoration with love and don't try to replace your love life with the positive attention you get from strangers.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's all about friends, this week. That New Moon in Cancer on the 9th is really awakening you to a few facts about friends in your life, namely - you are very loved, and perhaps you've taken advantage of this for too long.

This is the best week for you to return the love and kindness to a friend who's been there for you all along. Also, be on the lookout for weird and possibly amazing dreams, as you are super susceptible to the effect of Neptune in Pisces (July 6). If communication is an issue this week, get to the bottom of it all with honesty and straightforward conversation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You just came out of Venus in Leo, and holy smokes did that ever heat things up for you in terms of love and sensuality. And while there's nothing wrong with that, you may have left behind a few incomplete responsibilities - like paying rent or bills.

Time to wake up out of that love trance and get back into the business of regular ol' life again. Love is still there for you, but you can't let it make you so giddy that you forget to brush your teeth, so to speak.

Tuesday of this week is going to have you catching up on lost work, and the New Moon on Friday will give you all the relaxation you'll need to complete the week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This could very well be a week of recharging for you, Scorpio. There's a good chance you've been second-guessing yourself - perhaps even to the point of paranoia. This is because Mars - one of your planets - opposes Saturn this week, and that kind of transit can bring forth bad memories, or simply upset the flow for any Scorpio.

It may bring out a nasty side of you, where you take it out on others. That's not going to do you or anyone else any good, so take it one day at a time. Your best day of the week is Friday when the New Moon in Cancer will bring you the healing balm of good feelings and a less stressed attitude.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What you've been working on for a while now is a fresh start - one that you had no idea when it would start. The good news is that this is the week where you can finally leave the gate, and trot on like the beautiful racehorse you are.

In other words, you're experiencing revelations; suddenly the past makes sense, and not only that, you know exactly what you have to let go of. It may have taken time - even pain.

But starting on the 9th of this week, you're going to feel even more than hopeful; you'll feel inspired, fresh - ready to do things you've never done before...and with a healthy mind to make it all feel so much better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've been avoiding doing certain things for a while now because you fear the drama you may walk into, and this attitude is dangerously close to becoming a lifestyle. That's so unlike you, Capricorn - you are a go-getter, not a wallflower who sits at home hoping to avoid confrontations.

Thankfully, you're in for a shake-up - in all the best ways. Your love life will spice up midweek, and with Venus in Leo, you'll suddenly feel the urge to snuggle up close to the one you love.

What's going to be most noticeable is how you flip from cold to hot - and hot is exactly where you're going to stay for the rest of July, and I'm not talking about the weather!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Well, if anyone's going to be doing extremely well in the world of love, intimacy, and romance, it's you, Aquarius.

You just came out of Venus in your 7th house, which put you upfront in the center when it comes to love...and now you're heading towards a cooling period - New Moon in Cancer.

Love and intimate matters may very well be replaced with creativity and a passion for getting involved in projects. This New Moon is going to be very strong.

It's going to have many people wanting to be at home, working on the little things that make them happiest - and you are fated to be one of them. Enjoy it all, as it seems to truly be going your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Presently, you've got Mercury in Gemini squaring with Neptune, and in your case, this could make you a little crazy. What's meant by 'crazy' here is you're going to be feeling very nit-picky this week, almost unable to see things positively.

You may even isolate yourself because you feel you are too impossible to deal with, and you don't want to force your bad mood on others.

That's a good idea, but a better idea would be to gather those who truly do love you around so that you can bounce ideas around - and share the love.

You are loved, and nothing is as bad as you think it is Pisces. Hang tight - the New Moon in Cancer is your friend and should jump-start better days for you.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.