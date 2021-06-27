3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting June 28, 2021

We're looking at a mighty fine week in store for you here, starting June 28th, and that means you, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Seems your burning need to experience all that is bright and beautiful is greater than any fear you have. You three come with that built-in optimism, not to mention an earnest desire to act on ideas, rather than let them fade into nothingness.

The last week of June 28th through July 4th is a great week for the three fire zodiac signs.

We're still working with the marvelous Mars in Leo, which ends on the 29th of July, and this transit has given us all the gift of confidence, passion, and vivaciousness.

Star power tends to enliven the Fire signs in a very positive way. Jupiter just exited Pisces, went retrograde on the 20th, and is now moving towards Aquarius in the near future.

We've got the Sun in Cancer, which brings us sensitivity and insight, and Neptune retrograde (started on June 25) which will stimulate our psychic ability and most certainly give us vivid dreams. Yesterday, we saw Venus in Leo - and our hearts are all a-flutter because of it.

So, with all of that good, uplifting news, who amongst the signs is going to have a truly great week?

Zodiac signs who will have a great week starting June 28th, 2021 through July 4, 2021:



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What's great about this week, Aries is that you're finally going to be listened to - and understood.

This kind of communication green flag is going to run the gamut as well, meaning, whatever the topic is - whether it's love, intimacy, money, health, or the future - whoever listens to you, will be on your side. In love, you're golden.

Physically, you're going to take it to the next level. Health-wise, you're going to stumble upon a lifestyle that delivers pure well-being, and in terms of money - you'll be filled with a sense of security and a promise of a solid future.

All in one week. This is the Aries magic - you process all kinds of energy and turn it into possibility. Never do you lapse into hopelessness, and this week is going to manifest some of those optimistic Aries examples.

Your energy and love for life will be infectious, and this kind of joie-de-vivre is exactly what's going to let people perceive you as someone they want to be around, listen to, and learn from.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

While it's a known fact that Leos can be quite lazy, we must also acknowledge that when Leo wants to get productive - they do, and they do it better than almost anyone else.

And so it goes with you, Leo. This week you can look forward to all of your plans being met, on time, and with joy.

Friends are back and the inspiration is now on high; you'll be planning things - big things, like theatrical events, grand outings, camping - summer sports.

You'll experience a feeling of equipoise; if it's negative - you don't pay it any mind, and if it's positive, you examine it for worth, and then you accept it fully.

You are feeling smart, clearheaded as if you've just woken from a long hibernation and you've just realized that there is much to do.

The entire week is going to feel like a rush of confidence.

No longer are you shy about getting out in the world; you sense that you are now safe, and the downtime you spent was worthwhile because it gave you introspection and wisdom.

Burn like fire, Leo - run wild and free, and always, always remember how much you are loved.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Because you are a person who could seriously drive yourself crazy, you'll appreciate this week even more than you could have imagined.

All the stress you've been through lately - it's about to vaporize into thin air.

You've found a way to cope with your stress, and the solution was oh-so-simple. You have freed yourself from the shackles of your own anxiety and during the week, you will feel that passionate flame of independence burning brightly within your heart.

Who needs the drama, you'll cry, having stumbled upon the realization that everything is perfect - just as it is.

This is the week you needed to prove to yourself that everything is OK. Sometimes that's all we need, just a little self-reassurance.

Life at home will feel most excellent, and your consistent money-worry will finally be put to rest. You will realize this week that there is no reason to drag around the burden of constant negative thinking, and yes, friend, you will release that burden once and for all. Enjoy, freebird! Fly on!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.