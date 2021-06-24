Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 25, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, June 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and the Moon spends the day in the sign of Capricorn.

We are just coming off of the Full Moon, and it's all about working toward closure at this time.

The numerology of Friday is a Life Path 9, the humanitarian. Famous 9s include American television personality and model Tyra Banks and Mother Teresa and Mahatma Gandhi.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, June 25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You're off to the races and yet instead of rushing ahead without thinking as you often do, you're seeing the world through the eyes of wisdom.

You're aiming for better than you've done before, and you're unafraid to face the reality of situations that may appear to be daunting.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Go in strong, Taurus. A plan is needed before you approach any bosses, family members, or people that you hope to influence or sway to your side.

You are going to require some sound arguments to support your point of view, so prepare in advance and don't do anything on the fly if you can avoid it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You're ready to table your worries and let a problem go. You've been letting too much of your life go by because of fear, and now you're ready to reclaim your energy.

It's so easy to let yourself fall back into a pattern of overthinking, but Gemini, do your best to avoid it if you can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The problem will not solve itself, so you have to do what you can to focus on it until things get better. It's never easy to address complicated situations.

For you, it can be beyond daunting to imaging yourself in a position of inconvenience when you want to just enjoy your time without drama. But, this is what needs to be done, and you're the right person to do it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's important to celebrate your life, Leo. You don't need a reason or an excuse to have fun.

What you need is a desire to savor the moments and to reconnect with what you found pleasure doing but stopped in the last year. There's no promise of tomorrow, so embrace what you have today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

There are times when you compromise and then realize you've made a mistake and did not do what was best for you. At first, it can appear to be the most peaceful option.

But Virgo, when you decide to overstep a personal boundary, your heart knows. And what the heart can't forget, it will continue to remind you about until you resolve the inconsistency.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You are taking on a lot of responsibility lately, and imposter syndrome is starting to get the best of you.



You will have to battle this negative emotion while doing the work and learning as you go.

There can be times when you simply must do your best until things level themselves out. Don't toss in the towel, yet. You'll catch up in no time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You're in a great position right now to catch up after a period of failure. You knew that this problem would eventually pass, and it took forever to get there.

However, now that your life is moving in a positive direction, you can see the light and it feels great to have the worst behind you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

This situation was not all your fault.

There are other people involved and things happen outside of your ability, so you need to roll with it. There's only so much you can do at any given day or time.

You do the best that you can, and then leave the rest to fate, the universe, and the powers that be who understand more than you can ever see at right now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

People have their own time frame, Capricorn, and you have yours. It's important to set boundaries and to be clear that what you have decided is going to happen when you planned and not allow someone in your life to derail your mission.

They may not be able to be there beside you because what you're about to experience is not for them, and it's for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

You're emotional right now because things are starting to end, and it's not easy to see a beautiful chapter of your life come to the last moment.



These are the moments that bring a tear to your eye and remind you how bittersweet and frail life is. Count your blessings, Aquarius. There are so many to note and carry with you into the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Pisces, you may have taken on way too much for yourself, and you have to remember that there are only 24 hours in a day.

If you want to be successful, not only do you need to manage your time, but you also will learn to avoid feeling guilty for saying no when you have to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.