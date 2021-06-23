Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 24, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, June 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The numerology of Thursday is an 8, the Powerhouse.

Thursday brings amazingly powerful energy with the Full Moon taking place in the earthy zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Full Moon is about healing, release, and letting go.

What will your daily one card tarot have in store for you? Find out.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, June 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, the day brings with it new lessons on self-sufficiency. You may find that the team you hoped to organize isn't working out in the way that you planned.

There's a reason why you are going through this trial in life, and it's not to bring you down but to help you to create a solid foundation that you can stand on later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, temptations are a real part of life, and you are always going to find something you said no to in the past come around again asking for a second chance.

This is where you get to decide if you were satisfied with the progress you have made or if you want to go back and try a do-over.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things are not always as they seem, Gemini. The second time you look at something you'll notice a new change or a modification of the old.

The sudden surprise can sound off an alarm for you.

The good news is that the mystery is solved and you're able to focus on the truth without being in denial any longer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Time for you to detach from the world and give your spirit all the downtime, privacy and let the cares of the world work themselves out.

You need time alone with your creator. Clear your mind, Cancer. It's time to explore the universe and let your heart be open.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

The rules of life aren't always set in stone. Sometimes things seem to be out of order because the world keeps spinning and things change.

You may not understand the reason behind all that's happening in your life now, but you will in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're looking to start all over again, and this can mean you have to jump in without worry for tomorrow.

It may feel stressful at times, but keep your eyes on the prize. You've got a date with destiny and it won't wait for you forever.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You have to let the worry of life fall by the wayside. Solutions can manifest all by themselves.

There's no point in losing sleep or being consumed by the 'what ifs' in life. All you have is now, so live in the moment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The day feels a little bit like war, and you're trying your hardest not to fight without cause, but there are buttons being pushed and people who seem set on quarreling.

You can be the bigger person and walk away peacefully or show your sassy side and fight fire with fire. It's your call.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

When you have to say it's the end, you may not believe it in your heart.

It takes time to really accept closure and to let go.

As each day passes, you'll eventually see that this the best thing for your life in the long run.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When you are in the process of change and adjustments, it takes a lot of patience, time, and diligence.

You're not a quitter, so don't give up now. You have a little more to go until you see all the divine pieces come together nicely.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Stay disciplined, Aquarius. Sharpen your mind and continue to work on your personal growth and development.

The best way for you to understand where you need to be or how things can improve is to study others who think outside of the box.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Will you follow your heart or be guided by your head? You have to make a choice between love or comfort.

One tells you that things may be tough, but romantic, and the other may have you thinking that you could fall in love but you'll not have to worry.

Which person do you want to be with the most, Pisces? These decisions aren't easy to make.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

