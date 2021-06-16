Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 17, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, June 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Thursday's energy brings attention to our ability to take the lead and use our skills in strong and powerful ways.

Life Path 1 energy is all that we sense as the day unfolds. It's a powerful time to focus on what you do well, and what you don't - seek to master it.

Mastery has been a primary theme during Gemini season due to the emphasis on The Magician tarot card.

We are three days from magic this week. The end of Gemini season and focus of the Magician tarot card comes to a close, and we center our thoughts and mind on Cancer season.

Cancer season brings attention to a new tarot card in the Major Arcana.

The Chariot card is what is associated with Cancer, and the Chariot is a super interesting card for the summer.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Thursday, June 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Keep striving, little ram. You are going places.

The Wheel of Fortune is about growth from your hard work and efforts, and you have been putting in lots of hours which will pay off.

All the good stuff is yours, Aries. You're getting to where you need to be, and the results are showing.

Soon, you will not feel so much pressure to do things you find unpleasant. That door is closing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Face forward, and keep your eyes on the prize. You're off on a new adventure, Taurus.

The Fool tarot card is about taking a new journey.

Sometimes the fool doesn't pay attention to what's going on because he's so busy moving forward. Other times, he has to ignore things so he can get going.

Focus is so important when you're trying to get things done. You could easily become distracted, but you don't have to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Celebration time, Gemini. It's as though the heavens themselves opened up to give you all the blessings of life for you to enjoy.

The Ten of Cups is about bounty and acknowledging your good fortune.

Even if you feel like nothing special has happened or nothing has changed, get together with a friend and have a toast for things to come.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You can't go back now, Cancer, you can only do your best under these circumstances.

The Pentacles are about money, and the two can be about needing to find balance or making decisions.

You've been toying with a few ideas lately, and many of them involve your finances.

You have made a few choices, and you can't undo what you've decided.

Debt may be involved. You can handle it, but not through avoidance. Take the challenge and face it head-on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You're uncertain right now, and it's hard to know what it is you need to see.

The Two of Swords means that you're in a position that seems to include choices that don't feel good to you right now, Leo.

You're unable to read the situation, and you may even feel afraid that if you do either bad things can come. If you can, wait. If you can't choose the lesser of the two evils.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You're usually pretty logical about situations that are at hand, but because there are problems in your life that deal with a personal matter, your heart is tied into it and you cannot let go.

The Queen of Swords in reverse implies that you might even feel stuck in your indecision.

You need to take a step back to allow time for you to really process all that's going on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Stress can throw your life off. You can easily lose touch with how you feel because you're trying to ignore the pressure and focus on what's good in the situation.

The message of the Queen of Cups in reverse is to pay closer attention to your intuition, especially your emotions.

Without remaining in tune with your inner life as well as your external circumstances, you're missing out on guidance that will be helpful to you at this time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

The Lovers tarot card in reverse is a sign that you're not ready to make a decision - and if you have, you're sorry that you choose the love that you did.

You could be thinking a lot about an X, and this could be one you feel got away or didn't understand how much you loved them.

The healing process of loving and losing is still raw, but it can become better with time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The number seven is the number of spirituality and perfection, it's also a tap on the shoulder that you need to start paying closer attention to things in your own life.

Those things are going to bring a strong emotional reaction from you, and you might not realize why you are having such an attachment to a problem or a person.

But ponder it, Sagittarius, you'll figure it out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgment

Not all things work out in the way that you think they should.

Society can be a bit maddening, and the Judgment card means you need to trust your gut when it comes to things that the crowd is imploring you to accept, do or try.

You have to set your own standard and live by your own moral compass, Capricorn.

At the end of the day, it's your face that you must look at in the mirror and be happy about what you see.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

When you're a natural, you make things look easy to do.

You're an ace at a skill that others struggle with, so why is it that you don't want to use it to your advantage?

Only you know, Aquarius. You may feel that there's not enough challenge.

Perhaps you assume others can do it just like you. But, you're unique, and you need to see yourself as an outsider would.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You're life, and all that you have in your world are elevated to a higher standard when you do things with a spiritual outlook.

The High Priestess is a sign of feminine power and spiritual insight.

So, for today, no matter how insecure you feel, trust that the universe is there to help you get through your trial. All you need to do is trust yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

