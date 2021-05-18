Naomi Campbell Welcomes A Baby Girl, Becoming A Mom At 50 — What We Know About The Father

Naomi Campbell welcomed her baby girl in a heartfelt post she shared on Instagram and Twitter celebrating her entry into motherhood.

The 50-year-old supermodel shared a sweet photo cradling her daughter’s feet in her hand with the caption, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."

A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love. pic.twitter.com/SYxfeh4yev — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 18, 2021

Several of the fashion industry’s most famous names congratulated Campbell in the comments of the post, including Marc Jacobs and Donatella Versace.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," the model continued. "There is no greater love.”

Who is the father of Naomi Campbell’s baby?

Campbell showed no signs of a baby bump in her social media posts over the last number of months and has yet to disclose any information about the baby’s father and whether he will be involved in her and her daughter's life.

That said, theories about the identity of her baby's father are already beginning to surface.

Campbell's most recent public relationship was with Liam Payne.

Campbell doesn’t appear to have had any public relationship since she was linked to One Direction’s Liam Payne.

Real question. Is the father of Naomi Campbell's baby Liam Payne? — Edie (@edie_x3) May 18, 2021

The pair had a short-lived fling that began late in 2018, before parting ways in early 2019.

Given the timing and Payne's current relationship status — he is engaged to model Maya Henry — it seems unlikely he is the baby's father.

Prior to that, Campbell was involved with British grime star Skepta.

In 2018, it was rumored that Campbell was pregnant with Skepta's baby.

The pair appeared to go public with their relationship in March of that year after speculation dating back to 2016. However, the British GQ article some saw as an announcement of their relationship status didn't go as far as to confirm the talk of romance between them.

Then in July, Skepta shared an image of a sonogram that was labeled "Baby Adenuga." Skepta’s real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.

However, Campbell shut down pregnancy rumors when she posted a bikini photo that showed no signs of a bump.

The pair are believed to have broken up around this time but continue to show support for one another on social media from time to time.

Skepta later revealed he and a partner he dated prior to his rumored relationship with Campbell had tried to have a baby together for a long time.

And briefly following her rumored breakup with Skepta, Campbell was thought to be dating Nigerian rapper Wizkid.

The notoriously private supermodel never gave an official statement on the rumors of her relationship with Wizkid. And if they were together, there seems to be no specific information available on when they broke up.

Of course, none of that has kept his name from being floated as the potential father of her baby.

@NaomiCampbell just had her first baby at 50. I hope @wizkidayo isn’t the father — Nokia 3310®️ (@ijuniortweets) May 18, 2021

Others are speculating Campbell's daughter may be adopted or may have been carried by a surrogate.

Campbell has not revealed how her daughter was conceived but has previously opened up about not feeling confined to taking the stereotypical route into motherhood.

Campbell kept the impending arrival of her newborn private until now, but she has made no secret of her desire to have children in the past.

In 2017, she said, “I think about having children all the time ... But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want,” appearing to reference surrogacy, IVF and other reproductive options.

Some people feel the presence of what appears to be a hospital arm band around Campbell's wrist In the photo she posted indicates she was present for the baby's birth.

"Looks like she was present for the birth by the arm band," one Redditor wrote. "I would guess she used a surrogate with her own eggs as freezing them has been LA popular for so long & she's been talking about wanting kids forever. Yay! Good for her. That baby's gotta be gorgeous!"

Campbell, who resides part-time in Kenya, has also discussed being open to the idea of adoption, having spent time meeting children from orphanages in Africa.

At the time, she appeared undecided regarding whether or not she would prefer to adopt or have a biological child.

She did, however, state that she didn’t plan to become a single parent. Campbell was raised by a single mother and grandmother after her parents split while her mother was pregnant.

“I do want a father figure,” she said. “I think it’s important.”

In 2019, when asked about having children Campbell said, "Not yet — I'll see what the universe brings me."

As a woman who has dominated the modeling industry for decades, Campbell’s openness towards non-traditional motherhood reflects a changing world where women aren’t held back by the pressure to become a mother at a certain age or to sacrifice their career for parenthood.

We wish her and her new baby all of the best.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.