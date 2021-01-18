Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Call It Quits After Less Than A Year Of Dating — Why They Suddenly Split

It looks like another Hollywood couple has called it quits.

Ben Affleck has been linked to his Deep Water costar, Ana de Armas, since they were seen together in Havana looking pretty cozy in March 2020.

However, after less than a year of dating, Affleck and his lady love have reportedly split.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source said of their recent split. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Who is Ben Affleck's girlfriend, Ana de Armas?

Here's everything you need to know about Ana de Armas, including what reportedly went wrong in her and Ben's relationship.

Affleck and de Armas sparked romance rumors in March 2020.

In March 2020, Affleck and de Armas were seen in Havana — where de Armas owns a home — shopping, eating out at restaurants, and visiting with friends, and they were even seen exhibiting a lot of PDA before they boarded their private flight out on Saturday.

“They were beaming. I saw Ana grab Ben’s arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy — she’s absolutely stunning!” an onlooker said. “I totally think they’re dating.”

They were also seen together in New Orleans.

When they were filming a movie together in New Orleans earlier in 2020, it seemed like the possible couple was spending a lot of their downtime together off set, too.

In January, fans spotted them out and about, with Affleck reportedly "spitting game" at de Armas in Spanish, so it certainly seems like their relationship started off strong!

Ana de Armas is an actress.

Ana de Armas is best known for her acting career, and if her recent success is any indication, it seems like that career may be about to blow up.

She was recently seen in Knives Out, and she starred alongside Daniel Craig in No Time To Die.

She's also set to play Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which is based on a fictional novel by Joyce Carol Oates about what the legendary star's personal life might have been like.

She was on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Posing for the March 2020 cover of Vanity Fair, de Armas admitted that while she loves acting, she doesn't love Hollywood and all of the exposure that comes with it ... which could've been a clue that her relationship with a high-profile celeb like Affleck wouldn't last.

“I have great friends, and incredible things have happened for me here, but the lifestyle and the exposure and the constant business situations are not for me," she said.

"I like talking about life and art and babies and pets. Acting is what I love to do, but I can’t talk about it, not all the time.”

Affleck and de Armas starred in Deep Water together.

Deep Water, a psychological thriller that stars Affleck and de Armas as Melinda and Vic Van Allen, is now in post-production and is expected to be released in August 2021.

The movie, which is based on Patricia Highsmith's book by the same name, is about a couple who has fallen out of love with each other and the deadly tricks they play on each other. Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, and Tracy Letts also star.

Affleck admitted his divorce from Jennifer Garner was his "biggest regret."

Affleck made headlines in February 2020 when he admitted in an interview that he regrets his divorce from Garner and the way that his drinking impacted their marriage.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he said at the time. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

After less than a year of dating, Affleck and de Armas have reportedly called it quits.

While a source close to the couple alleged that Ana de Armas broke it off with Ben Affleck, another source went on to say that the split was mutual.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," the source revealed.

"They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," they added.

Social media users were slightly taken aback by the sudden split news, with one Twitter user hilariously writing, "Well I guess BenAna split."

Another said, "Dude can't catch a break," while one social media user expressed their wish for Ben and Jen to reconcile.

"Am I stupid to want him and Jennifer Garner back together? Lol," the Twitter user wrote.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.