Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Allegedly Having Affair With A Married Ex-MLB Player — Which One?

Madison LeCroy is being branded a “homewrecker” for having a secret relationship with a former Major League Baseball star.

All eyes are on LeCroy’s relationship status as fans try and work out if the blonde bombshell has been having an affair and who with.

The accusation came from her Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover in a Thursday night reunion episode with the cast of the Charleston, South Carolina-based reality show.

When the Season 7 castmates sat down with Bravo's Andy Cohen, Conover was quick to call out LeCroy for allegedly having a relationship off-camera with what he described as, “a very famous, married ex-MLB player.”

Conover is claiming the relationship was taking place behind-the-scenes while LeCroy was still dating his best friend and fellow Southern Charm star, Austen Kroll.

LeCroy admitted to speaking with the unnamed baseball star but denied ever getting intimate. “He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him,” she told Cohen.

Conover was quick to interject, calling LeCroy a “liar” and a “homewrecker” as he claimed, "You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!"

"Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine,” Conover continued, “You know why Austen was at my house? Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f—k an ex-MLB player.”

LeCroy was visibly outraged by Conover’s accusations as she demanded him to name the mystery man. “Put me on a lie detector test,” she said, “I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.”

Kroll, who dated LeCroy for 3 years until their 2020 split, appeared to back up his best friend’s claims saying that his ex had shown them messages exchanged with a man whose name was bleeped out of the controversial clip.

Is Madison LeCroy having an affair with Alex Rodriguez?

But fake or not, Southern Charm fans were quick to hop online and speculate about the identity of LeCroy’s alleged secret lover.

Many have speculated Alex Rodriguez may be the unnamed former-MLB player. A-Rod lives in Miami with fiancé Jennifer Lopez and they were recently seen at Joe Biden's presidential inaguaration together.

He also “liked” one of LeCroy’s Instagram posts back in July 2020 though he doesn’t appear to be following the reality star on the social media platform so here’s hoping it was just a slip of the thumb and all is well in the JLo/A-Rod household!

That said, since Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are not currently married, there is some confusion online about whether this is who Conover was referring to in his allegations.

LeCroy has been the subject of many relationship rumors over the past couple of months since her split from on-off boyfriend Austen Kroll.

She was previously linked to former NFL player Jay Cutler after appearing on Watch What Happens Live and claiming to not “kiss and tell” after being asked about Cutler.

She later shared screenshots of text messages with Kristen Cavallari’s ex-husband, seemingly confirming their brief fling.

