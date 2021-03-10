Are Lady Gaga And Adam Driver Dating? Why This Photo Has Fans Talking

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are looking like a suspiciously cozy and extremely unlikely pair in new photos.

Sightings of the elusive Adam Driver are hard to come by these days, but in an unexpected twist of Hollywood fate, Lady Gaga just provided Driver’s fans with some much-needed content featuring the social media-free actor.

It looks like year two of the pandemic and the drought on celebrity gossip has finally gotten to people as fans have been speculating that Gaga and Driver are dating.

Are Lady Gaga and Adam Driver dating?

Though these two do look like upper-middle-class parents having a romantic cuddle après ski, all signs point to ‘no’ on the dating front.

In fact, Gaga and Driver are simply proving their acting prowess (yet again) by posing in a way that makes them seem seriously convincing as a couple ... which is exactly what the two are playing in their upcoming movie together.

The two actors are set to co-star in Ridley Scott’s "House Of Gucci," which is expected to be released on November 24, 2021 — just in time for the fashion house's 100th anniversary.

Driver will play Maurizio Gucci, heir to the throne of Gucci. Gaga will play his wife Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to murder her husband in 1995.

Driver and Gaga aren’t the only stars we’ll be seeing in the film. Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Jeremy Irons are also slated to appear in the film.

So while the two make a good-looking pair, it looks like the closest thing to romance we’ll see between Driver and Gaga is their portrayal of a loveless union that tragically became a murder mystery.

There is more than enough evidence to confirm that Gaga and Driver are nothing more than colleagues.

Adam Driver has been married to Joanna Tucker since 2013.

While there are exceptions to every rule, the generally accepted rules of marriage imply participants don’t date the Oscar and Grammy-award-winning artists they work with.

So given that Driver has been married since June of 2013, I think we can safely assume he and Gaga are not dating.

You never know, but Driver and Tucker do seem pretty solid. And when someone does have an affair, they don't typically post it all over social media.

Driver has kept his relationship with his wife, who is also an actor, out of the spotlight. So it would be especially likely he'd suddenly want to promote an extramarital relationship instead.

The couple even managed to keep their son a secret for the first two years of his life, and never share images of him.

Lady Gaga is dating Michael Polansky.

If Driver’s marriage isn’t enough to throw fans off the scent, maybe Gaga’s current relationship is.

Gaga has been linked to businessman Michael Polansky since early in 2020. As far as we know, these two are still going strong.

Gaga even shared a photo of their masked kiss at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021 with her fans on Instagram.

Although movie sets have made couples out of plenty of costars lately — we’re looking at you Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde — the fact that Gaga referred to herself and Driver only as Signore e Signora Gucci (the Italian equivalent of Mr. and Mrs. Gucci) is yet another bright sign point to the likelihood that there's nothing but movie-making going on between these two.

Filming for the movie only recently began in Europe, so Driver and Gaga presumably haven’t even known each other all that long.

That said, the movie is already tipped to be an award show favorite in 2022 so maybe we can expect some doting exchanges of admiration of the kind we all witnessed between Gaga and Bradley Cooper while promoting "A Star Is Born."

