Selena Gomez is considering quitting her music career after her next album is released.

The former Disney Channel star says she is giving music one last shot. Depending on how that goes, she may hang up the mic for good to focus on her acting career.

The admission came during a recent interview with Vogue in which Gomez opens up about navigating the acting and music worlds while also stepping into the role of producer, as she did on "13 Reasons Why."

Is Selena Gomez retiring?

The good news for fans is that, while Gomez did say she may retire from music, that decision is apparently not set in stone. And even if she does, fans will still be able to enjoy her creative work in other formats.

Gomez chatted about feeling lost in her career at times but expressed that she does have big plans and ambitions ahead of her.

So it might surprise you to know that those ambitions could lead her off the concert stage for good.

The singer admits that after the release of her Spanish EP "Revelación" — which is just days away from its scheduled drop on March 12 — she will take her time working on her next album.

.@selenagomez first Spanish EP Revelación is out this Friday Keep your eyes open throughout the week for surprises leading up to the release. pic.twitter.com/xoNsWM4hLI — Spotify (@Spotify) March 9, 2021

But that next one, she says, could be her last.

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music,” Gomez revealed.

Why is Selena Gomez thinking of quitting music?

Gomez also opened up about what has caused her to fall out of love with making music.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The star, who's been balancing her acting career with singing since her early teens, says the constant criticism of her music is getting to her, making her feel like her work is never good enough for people.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she said. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

Gomez feels like people get too caught up in her personal life and her Disney Channel roots to take her seriously as a mature artist.

It’s hard to argue with her. Most new projects of hers generate backlash from people who tell her to stick to acting.

Later in the interview, she was quick to clarify that her decision to move away from music wasn’t so much about quitting altogether but, instead, about making more time for her first love — acting.

Article continues below

Gomez said she wants to make more time in her schedule in order to, as she puts it, “Give myself a real shot at acting.”

She is set to star in an upcoming Hulu series, "Only Murders in the Building," which is tipped to be her most mature and adult performance yet.

Gomez says audiences have yet to see the best from her.

She has plans to direct her own work so she can take on roles that truly matter to her.

“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” she says. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with.

"I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment.