'Game Of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Secretly Gives Birth To First Child With Kit Harington — See Baby Pics

Congratulations are in order for Game of Thrones couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington!

The two A-listers were spotted by paps on Feb. 16 while out and about with their new bundle of joy — and most fans were shocked to find out that Leslie secretly gave birth recently.

A rep for the couple confirmed the exciting news, saying that Leslie and Harington were “very, very happy” about the addition to their family.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington’s baby — what we know so far:

Read on for everything to know about the couple’s exciting new addition to their growing family, and to see the first pics of the Game of Thrones actors’ baby.

NEW Kit Harington and Rose Leslie with their baby on a walk in London. pic.twitter.com/JlbU6BmTsT — Kit Harington Updates (@BestofKitH) February 16, 2021

Although Harington and Leslie are a pretty private couple, Leslie spoke to the media about becoming a mom.

Rose Leslie revealed the exciting news in a Sept. 2020 interview with MAKE, a digital magazine in the U.K., where she debuted her baby bump for the first time.

Fashion editor Ursula Lake broke the news on Instagram, posting a gorgeous pic of Leslie rocking her bump.

“So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!” she wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup,” Rose Leslie said in the interview, speaking about her and Kit’s little hideaway they retreated to during the pandemic. “It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It’s so peaceful.”

Sounds like the perfect place to raise a child!

Leslie also shared her feelings about becoming a mother in an interview with The New York Post in Oct. 2020.

“I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” she gushed.

In May 2019, just ahead of the Game of Thrones finale, Kit Harington spoke about his dream becoming a father in the future.

“I’m always going to be ‘that guy.’ For all its wonderful things, it brings difficult things too,” Harington said of wrapping up the HBO series after eight seasons. “The most important job I’ll ever have is about to finish,” he said, before adding, “Well, not the most. Hopefully, I’ll be a father.”

Fans everywhere congratulated the couple on their big news.

“Sooo happy for them [heart face emoji],” one fan wrote on Twitter, while a Game of Thrones fan jokingly said, “Another Targaryen what could go wrong? Everything will be just fine n perfectly safe [cry-laughing emojis] joking, congrats to the best couple in the industry.”

Congrats to the new parents!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.