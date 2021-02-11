‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco Joins Growing List Of Women Accusing Marilyn Manson Of Abuse

Esmé Bianco has bravely come forward with her own story about disgraced musician, Marilyn Manson.

The Game of Thrones actress is the latest in Hollywood to join the growing list of women accusing Marliyn Manson of horrific abuse.

As a teen, Bianco says she was a huge fan of Marilyn Manson, and often listened to his music to help her get through dark and tough times.

In an interview, the 38-year-old actress alleged that Manson sexually and physically abused her during their relationship in 2009, when she was just 26 years old.

The Game of Thrones alum alleged that Manson went from "massive role model who really helped me through some incredibly dark and difficult times as a teenager" to a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women."

The Esmé Bianco Marilyn Manson allegations:

Here’s everything to know about Bianco’s abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.

The pair met through Manson’s ex-wife, Dita Von Teese.

According to Bianco’s interview, the two were working as burlesque performers in 2005, and Von Teese told Bianco that Manson wanted to cast her in the horror film he planned to make, Phantasmagoria.

“I thought, My teen idol wants to work with me. Don’t eff this one up,” Bianco recalled.

They kept in contact after meeting platonically a couple times, but all of that changed in 2009, when Manson sent her a plane ticket from her home in London to Los Angeles so she could star in his music video for “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies.”

Bianco then alleged that things took a turn for the worse.

In an email from Manson about the music video, he reportedly told Bianco that the video would involve “kidnapping” her in his home.

“I need to have a victim/lover,” he wrote. "You are gonna have to pretend to like being manhandled by me. Sorry.”

Bianco was under the impression that her role in his music video would be strictly professional.

However, the “professional” encounter was anything but, and an excerpt from her interview detailing the disturbing events is something out of a horror story:

“Bianco, who was 26 at the time, says she spent the next three days in lingerie, barely sleeping or eating, with Manson serving up cocaine rather than food. She remembers him losing his temper and throwing the camera at a smoke alarm. Soon, she says, he became violent, tying her with cables to a prayer kneeler, lashing her with a whip, and using an electric sex toy called a Violet Wand on her wounds — the same kind of ‘torture device’ Wood has said was used on her. Bianco was terrified but tried to calm down by telling herself, It’s just Manson being theatrical. We are going to make great art.”

Bianco left her husband to move in with Manson in 2011.

After a brief “honeymoon period” of the two living together, Bianco alleges that Manson began controlling her every move — even her sleep schedule.

“I was often violently shaken awake should I go to sleep without permission,” she admitted during her testimony as a domestic violence survivor in support of the Phoenix Act in 2019.

“I basically felt like a prisoner,” Bianco added. “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

Bianco also alleged that she had hit her breaking point after Manson chased her around their apartment with an ax.

She courageously left him a month after moving into his apartment.

If you are a victim of sexual abuse, you are not alone, and there are ways to get help.

Contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org for more information.

