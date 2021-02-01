Evan Rachel Wood, Three Other Victims Detail Horrific Abuse By Marilyn Manson: Report

On February 1st, actress Evan Rachel Wood revealed the identity of the abuser she has often referenced in the past to be famed shock-rocker and ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.

Wood stated in an Instagram post that she is “done living in fear of retaliation” and feels she must call out Manson “before he ruins any more lives.”

Details on Marilyn Manson abuse allegations:

The Westworld star met Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, when she was 18 and he was 36. The two apparently first came in contact when Manson requested that Wood appear in his horror film, titled Phantasmagoria: The Visions of Lewis Carroll.

They began an on-and-off relationship that went public in 2007, shortly after Manson’s then-wife Dita Von Teese filed for divorce, and ended after a brief engagement in 2010.

The actress went on to wed Jamie Bell in 2012, and their son was born the next year. However, the couple divorced in 2014 after less than two years of marriage.

Wood has previously spoken out about her domestic violence experiences and the resulting trauma. But this the first time she has mentioned Manson by name in the allegations, though public speculation has long-since connected the dots.

The performer casually admitted to emotionally abusing Wood following a breakup in 2009, in the midst of their turbulent relationship.

“Every time I called her that day — I called 158 times — I took a razorblade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands,” Manson said in a phone interview with Spin.

He went on to state, “I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer.”

Manson was reportedly sexually molested by a neighbor as a child, perhaps beginning the cycle of abuse.

Evan Rachel Wood addressed congress in February of 2018 to advocate for the spread of the Survivors Bill of Rights. In the speech, she described memories of her abuse as “a mental scar that I feel every day.”

“I wasn’t alive. My self-esteem and spirit were broken,” the actress said of the effects of said abuse.

Wood also explained that “being raped and abused previously made it easier for me to be raped again, not the other way around,” and asserted that “the aftermath of rape is a huge part of the conversation that needs much more attention.”

"Even though these experiences happened a decade ago, I still struggle with the aftermath," she continued. "My relationship suffers, my partners suffer, my mental and physical health suffer. Seven years after my rapes — plural — I was diagnosed with long-term PTSD, which I had been living with all that time without knowledge about my condition. I simply thought I was going crazy."

Wood revealed that she had “struggled with depression, addiction, agoraphobia, night terrors,” and that this struggle led to two suicide attempts, after which she checked herself into a psychiatric hospital.

"This was, however, a turning point in my life when I started seeking professional help to deal with my trauma and mental stress," she said. "But others are not so fortunate and because of this, rape is often more than a few minutes of trauma, but a slow death.”

Wood’s speech also addressed the lies perpetuated by society about men having violent impulses and expressed hope to raise her son free from the harmful influence of such stereotypes.

Wood has said that the experience was both freeing and validating for her.

“To have members of Congress look at me and say, ‘Hey, that wasn't your fault,’ I just broke down in the middle of the hearing room,” the actress said.

“That was like the first time I really just, like, let it go. I knew I had been heard and then I realized, Holy shit, that's all I wanted…. It was just such a powerful thing.”

The actress continues to address myths and misconceptions surrounding domestic violence.

“It's not always that easy to leave [an abuser],” she has said. “They take away your privacy or take away your freedoms. And it happens slowly and steadily until one day you look around, you go, ‘Oh, my God, I'm trapped here. I am trapped.’”

Wood maintains that, “We are not talking about this enough and people don't understand the complexities behind it.”

She has also spoken about channeling her painful past into her work.

“Your demons never fully leave,” the actress told Rolling Stone in 2016. “But when you’re using them to create something else, it almost gives them a purpose and feels like none of it was in vain. I think that’s how I make peace with it. Westworld? Good God. I left so much in that first season and never looked back.”

Other apparent victims have spoken out in the wake of Wood’s accusation.

Model Sarah McNeilly stated on Instagram that she had endured a similar experience with Marilyn Manson. She described Manson’s initial persona as “charming, smart, funny, charismatic.”

“As he was wooing me I would come to find out he was torturing others,” McNeilly continued. “Before long I was the one being tortured.”

“I have been afraid to bring any spotlight upon myself,” the model admitted.

“As a result of the way he treated me, I suffer from mental health issues and PTSD that have affected my personal and professional relationships, self-worth, and personal goals. I believe he gets off on ruining people's lives. I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil.”

Another Instagram user, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, also came forward with allegations against Manson.

“There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion,” the accuser stated. “I still feel the effects every day. I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety, and mostly crippling OCD. I try to wash constantly to get him out or off of me.”

“I don’t want him to do this to anyone else, and I’ve felt responsible for others getting hurt for so long. I just thought it was somehow my fault. I know he is still doing this to a rotating door for young girls and causing irreparable damage. I am coming forward so he will finally stop.”

The post included an email allegedly sent by Manson in which he urged Morgan to enter into a blood pact.

A third victim, going by the name of Gabriella, wrote on Instagram, “The reason I’m finally sharing this traumatic experience is for my healing and because I’m done being silent. I don’t believe it’s fair for someone to not be held accountable for their horrific actions.” “I’m not a victim,” the account went on. “I’m a survivor.”

Evan Rachel Wood has spent years advocating for domestic abuse survivors and urging the public to change the rhetoric surrounding such situations.

She created the Phoenix Act, which changes the statute of limitations in cases of domestic violence from three to five years and requires further law enforcement training on the subject.

In April 2019, Wood testified before the California State Senate in support of the act. Her voice shook as she recounted the mental and physical torture she had endured at the hands of her then-unnamed abuser.

The actress stated that she had continued to blame herself for the abuse “because society had told me I should just leave when someone hits me,” but that her situation “was so much more complicated and so much scarier than anything had ever prepared me for.”

The act was signed into law in October 2019 and took effect last month.

Wood explained that she had named the act “Phoenix” because “bad things can happen to you, but you can rise out of the ashes.”

The actress continued the message of hope, saying “I do believe that you can come back from tragedy, sometimes even stronger than you were before.”

“I used to think being strong was not being affected,” Wood has said.

“And now, to me, being strong is letting it affect you but being able to move past it, and seeing the pain, walking through it, letting it flow through you, and then letting it leave. You can break and still be strong.”

If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, you’re not alone. The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that approximately 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S. More than 12 million women and men over the course of the year suffer from instances of domestic violence and abuse.

