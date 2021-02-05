Christopher Plummer Dead At 91: What To Know About His Wife Of Over 50 Years, Elaine Taylor

Feb. 5 will forever be a sad day in Hollywood.

Legendary actor Christopher Plummer, known for his iconic role in the classic film The Sound Of Music, has died at age 91.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” manager and longtime friend Lou Pitt said in a statement.

“He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots,” Pitt’s statement continued. “Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer is survived by his daughter, Amanda Plummer, and his third wife, Elaine Taylor, who he wed in 1970.

Who is Christopher Plummer’s wife, Elaine Taylor?

Read on for what to know about Elaine Plummer, as well as details about Christopher and Elaine’s fifty year marriage.

Elaine Taylor is Christopher Plummer’s third wife.

He was first married to Tammy Grimes from 1956 to 1960. Shortly after they split, he got together with Patricia Lewis, who he wed in 1962. The couple were married for five years, and divorced in 1967.

However, it seems as though the third time was the charm for Plummer, who wed Elaine in 1970. The pair met in 1969 on the set of the film, Lock Up Your Daughters!, and wed a year later.

Plummer wrote about their romance in his 2008 memoir, In Spite Of Myself:

"Elaine had now completed her role in the movie and was on her way back to London for yet another engagement -- a busy and popular lady. I felt absolutely empty and as despondent as anyone could be. As she was leaving, I told her I was going to miss her dreadfully and hoped she would let me see her in London. 'All right, but on one condition,' she warned, 'That you cut down on the booze.'"

Plummer also wrote about their wedding day in his memoir, which took place on Oct. 2, 1970.

“He [Reverend Moreton] was tall and exceptionally handsome with a beautiful speaking voice, which made the verses sing and gave our service an unexpected romance ... It was the smallest and best wedding ever,” Plummer recalled.

Elaine Taylor is also an actress.

While she hasn’t appeared in any productions since 1992’s made-for-TV film, Till Death Do Us Part, she’s had some pretty notable acting gigs in the past.

Taylor appeared in the TV series The Lance Percival Show and The Newcomers, and also had notable roles in films like Casino Royale, The Games, and All The Way Up.

Plummer thanked Taylor in his 2012 Oscars speech.

The love Christopher Plummer had for his wife was apparent for the world to see.

He thanked Taylor during his 2012 Oscars speech as he accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, Beginners.

The esteemed actor credited Taylor for "coming to my rescue every day of my life."

May he rest in peace.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.