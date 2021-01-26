Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Posted Nude Pic Of 16-Year-Old Daughter Claudia On Twitter: Report

It’s no secret that former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, has made headlines ever since she was launched into the public eye.

And even though she stepped down from her position in the White House in Aug. 2020, her family drama — particularly with her 16-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway — has been making headlines since her departure from the Trump administration.

Recently, Claudia accused her mother of physical and verbal abuse in a series of TikTok videos, which sparked some heated debates on social media about Claudia and Kellyanne’s relationship.

And on Jan. 25, Kellyanne Conway reportedly took their public feud to a whole new level after she allegedly posted a nude photo of her 16-year-old daughter to her Twitter Fleets.

If you’re unfamiliar, Fleets is a relatively new feature on the social media platform that acts like an Instagram Story -- whatever you post disappears 24 hours after you post it.

The picture of Claudia was taken down shortly after it was posted, but social media users were quick to screenshot the horrifying ordeal.

The same day the picture was posted, Claudia took to TikTok to address the photo scandal, and although her original TikTok video was deleted, social media users were quick to record her clip.

“Apparently that’s real, so here’s what I guess happened,” she started. “The picture’s from months ago, and I’m assuming that when my mom took my phone — anytime she’s taken it, she takes it all the time — she took a picture of that, so that was on her phone.”

“I guess she accidentally posted it? Or somebody hacked her, but nobody would ever have any photo like that -- ever. So Kellyanne, you’re going to f****** jail,” she added.

In another video, Claudia says: “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something. I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”

However, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Claudia took to TikTok to urge social media users to stop sending hate to her family.

@claudiamconway please stop sending hate to my family. please. i am putting an end to all of this. i’m okay. we are okay. ♬ original sound - claudia conway Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

“Please stop sending hate to my family. please. i am putting an end to all of this. i’m okay. we are okay,” she captioned the video.

Her father, George Conway, also tweeted out the TikTok video and told his Twitter followers that Claudia had asked him to “tweet this statement for her.”

“Guys I just wanted to come on here and address the situation,” Claudia said. “This isn’t forced, this is coming completely from me, Claudia. I have faith and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the internet, as well as me, we would never do that.”

“My mom and me, we fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her,” she continued. “I will be taking a break from social media because we are really tired of being headlines.”

“Please do not incite hate or violence on my family,” she added. “Please, no calls to authorities. I love my mom and she loves me.”

Kellyanne Conway is currently being investigated by the police over the nude photo incident.

According to a report, four officers showed up to the Conway residence around noon on Jan. 26 and were in their home for about an hour.

“An investigation is being conducted. No additional information can be released,” Alpine Chief of Police Christopher Belcolle said in a statement about the matter.

This story will be updated as it continues to develop.

It is illegal to post nude pictures of a minor.

"The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children. This help encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, and community education."

For more information, visit the Office of Juvenille Justice and Delinquency Prevention website.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.