Everyone In Trump's Circle Who Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Donald Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Trump and the First Lady must quarantine in the White House for two weeks in order to get through it.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Interestingly, Trump tested positive for the same virus that he previously called a “hoax.” He got his positive test results soon after the first presidential debate on September 29 against Joe Biden. During the debate, President Trump even mocked Biden for often wearing a mask and stated, “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask.” Since Trump has clearly been wandering around without a mask on, how did he get the coronavirus in the first place?

Everyone in Trump's inner circle who's tested positive for COVID-19 so far:

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks, a senior aide, is the closest to Trump and even traveled with him on Wednesday, September 30. Hicks and Trump took Air Force One to go to Minnesota to attend one of his campaign rallies. Hicks began feeling under the weather on that trip and then was quarantined on the flight back to Washington. She received her positive results the following day. President Trump went on a Fox News talk show that night and announced that Hicks had COVID-19 and that he was waiting for his results.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Secret Service

There was an outbreak for COVID-19 among Secret Service workers and at least 11 of them got positive results for the virus. It occurred in August in their Maryland training facilities. It was stated that they may have gotten the Coronavirus from training and from a party they attended at a hotel in the area.

Ivanka Trump’s Assistant

In May, Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant received a positive test for the coronavirus. However, the assistant was not a White House staff member and was working remotely for two months before the positive test. The assistant did not show symptoms and was tested just to be safe.

Katie Miller

Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 in early May. Miller returned back to work in the White House three weeks later and announced on Twitter that she had three negative tests and also is pregnant.

One of the President’s valets

One of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8, 2020. The Valet is a member of the U.S. Navy and part of a military unit for the White House. Deputy White House press secretary, Hogan Gidley, put out a statement saying, “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

Ronna McDaniel

New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman took to Twitter on Oct. 2 to report that RNC chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, also tested positive for COVID-19 On Wednesday — the same day that Hope Hicks' positive test results were revealed.

BREAKING - Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

"Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms," she wrote. "She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then."

Herman Cain

Former Presidential candidate and Trump supporter Herman Cain tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Trump's Tulsa rally in June.

Cain was pictured not wearing a mask at the rally, and eventually died after spending more than a month in the hospital due to complications of the virus. He was 74 years old.

We will continue to update this list as more information comes out.

