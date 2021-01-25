Everything To Know About Former 'Bachelor' Star Nick Viall's New Healthcare Worker Girlfriend, Natalie Joy

Former Bachelor Nick Viall recently stepped out with his long-rumored girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

The couple was spotted by paparazzi on Jan. 19 walking around Viall’s Los Angeles neighborhood, where he moved just last fall. They looked relaxed and casual on their afternoon stroll.

Viall and Joy have been interacting on social media for over a year now, sparking fans to wonder about a relationship; and after these new photos, speculation about their romance appears to have been confirmed.

Who is Nick Viall's new girlfriend, Natalie Joy?

Here is everything you need to know about Natalie Joy, the reality star’s not-so-new paramour.

She’s a healthcare professional.

Natalie Joy is a certified surgical technologist and seems to really enjoy her work. “I know you can’t see it but I’m 100% smiling under this mask,” she announced in a recent Instagram post. “Seriously love my job.”

She received her COVID-19 vaccination late last year, and announced that “it didn’t (hurt).”

Joy has also been known to promote pandemic safety. She stated on Twitter back in March that people still going out to clubs and parties needed to “be smarter” and prioritize the health of others as well as their own.

She’s a model.

Joy has modeled professionally for publications, including PENIDA fashion magazine.

She also boasts an impressive 28,000 Instagram followers and posts plenty of cute outfits and bikini pictures for them to enjoy.

She’s younger.

Natalie appears to be quite a bit younger than Nick. Fans have speculated that she is in her early to mid-20s, compared to his 40 years.

Age doesn’t seem to matter to these two, though, as they’ve apparently been happily dating for a while.

Nick and Natalie go back pretty far.

Social media interactions between the two can be traced back to September of 2019 when he first liked one of her photos on Instagram.

Nick has left a series of flirty comments on the model’s posts, beginning last summer and still going strong as of earlier this month.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Natalie has posted several photos at the pool in Nick’s backyard, and inside of his house, beginning last September.

According to a source close to the couple, they have been officially together since last year.

“She’s great for him,” the anonymous informant revealed.

They wore a couples’ costume for Halloween.

Nick and Natalie apparently dressed up together this past spooky season.

Although there is no photographic evidence of the coordinated clothing, Natalie posted a photo of herself dressed as Lois Lane, while Viall’s Instagram respectively confirms that he went as Superman.

They apparently got together during the quarantine.

Nick revealed last May on Demi Burnett’s podcast, Big Demi Energy, that virtual dating under COVID-19 restrictions was actually going pretty well for him.

“You can focus on getting to know someone,” the star stated. “I've been trying to do a little bit of that.”

Only days later, Natalie complained on Twitter about the frustrations of being in a long-distance relationship: “Why do I always catch feelings for men who live thousands of miles away from me?” she vented.

It's probably not a coincidence that the two are now living in the same city.

Seems like pandemic dating really does work out sometimes!

