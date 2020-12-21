Ready for COVID-19 to be over? Us, too.

Luckily, we finally have two vaccines that are now FDA-approved from both Pfizer and Moderna, both proven highly effective at fighting COVID-19.

Pfizer was reported to have an efficacy rate of 95 percent after two doses administered three weeks apart.

Now, Moderna — which has also been approved by the FDA — also has about a 95% efficacy rate, and it was reported to offer “persuasive evidence that it could prevent severe cases of the disease, which is crucial for keeping people out of the hospital and reducing deaths.”

In the end, we all want things to go back to normal and these vaccines could mean that we could start doing that hopefully by mid or end of 2021 (maybe sooner!)

Either way, the vaccine news (and the fact that they've began administering them to healthcare workers) feels like a light at the end of the tunnel.

And since the alternative is to cry when considering we still have a few cold months ahead of us to get through, we're suggesting laughter instead.

35 funny vaccine memes to get you through the rest of the pandemic:

1. “This tiktok said if ur still using an urban decay naked eyeshadow palette from the year 2015 don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

this tiktok said if ur still using an urban decay naked eyeshadow palette from the year 2015 don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/IXXxr1wTGj — endpolice (@endpoIice) December 17, 2020

2. “if you’ve walked past this corner don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

if you’ve walked past this corner don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/4qVmu7xxkJ — J. (@8jj24) December 18, 2020

3. “if you've ever eaten at one of these places, don't worry about what's in the covid vaccine.”

if you've ever eaten at one of these places, don't worry about what's in the covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/yWDvOt6wIU — kiran (@_kirankar) December 17, 2020

4. “Me when the vaccine hits.”

5. “Me and the girls once we get the vaccine.”

Me and the girls once we get the vaccine pic.twitter.com/XsYZ0yCyxf — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) December 14, 2020

You know you’ll be wanting to partying it up with the girls, after of course testing negative for COVID-19 and getting both doses of the virus!

6. “Anyone that spent a Saturday here, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

Anyone that spent a Saturday here, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/rQmYV12nM0 — Thomas Magee (@thomasmagee_) December 16, 2020

7. “It’s beautiful. I’ve looked at this for five hours now.”

8. “if you’ve dated a man who wears these boxers you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

if you’ve dated a man who wears these boxers you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/xYr9OqcYuu —(@ofpinkmatter) December 15, 2020

9. “Get Vaccinated.”

10. “If you’ve lived in Utah in the winter you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

If you’ve lived in Utah in the winter you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/pF6yJiBX9H — sophie (@crowley_sophie) December 13, 2020

11. “if you’ve ever hugged the drummer of a pop punk band after a show then you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

if you’ve ever hugged the drummer of a pop punk band after a show then you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine — tom in hot milk (@hotmilktom) December 16, 2020

12. “The Vaccine. Me:”

13. “if you ever rode in one of these while your parent was grocery shopping, you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

if you ever rode in one of these while your parent was grocery shopping, you don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/f5VpXKi950 — mr vice president, i am speaking (@spicy_emma) December 16, 2020

14. “You won’t take a vaccine because you don’t know what’s in it? Real quick, name all the ingredients in a Pop Tart.”

15. “If you ever ate here you don’t need to worry about the vaccine.”

If you ever ate here you don’t need to worry about the vaccine pic.twitter.com/FukW9waTGr — (@AJidas24) December 12, 2020

16. “if u find adam driver attractive do not worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

17. “Trust me. You’ll be fine.”

18. “me and my friend once we get the vaccine.”

me and my friend once we get the vaccine https://t.co/nRcsgkSD5G — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) November 22, 2020

19. “if you ever used a straight man’s towel don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

if you ever used a straight man’s towel don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) December 14, 2020

20. “me & the girlies once we’re vaccinated.”

21. “me and the girlies when the second round of vaccines hit.”

me and the girlies when the second round of vaccines hit pic.twitter.com/p1LhophLPz — happy hollisdays (@tallngay) December 16, 2020

22. “People say “well what did people do before vaccines/ antibiotics/ pasteurisation?” as if that’s an argument for going natural. They died, Carol. A lot of people died.”

23. “If you ate these as a kid. You don’t have to worry about the vaccine.”

If you ate these as a kid. You don’t have to worry about the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/PZdhDlpr6N — Mama Smurf (@journeywithcash) December 17, 2020

24. “I don’t need to worry about the vaccine, the vaccine needs to be worried about what’s in me.”

25. “If you've ever played in a ball pit at Chuck E. Cheese don't worry about what's in the vaccine.”

If you've ever played in a ball pit at Chuck E. Cheese don't worry about what's in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/xOrfilBWkM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2020

26. When a cure for a disease hasn’t been developed: Don’t believe them, they have it but are hiding it, they profit from disease. When there is a cure for disease: Don’t believe them, they just want you to be vaccinated and control your mind.”

27. “If you ever had to wear one of these in PE don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

If you ever had to wear one of these in PE don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/5XZmqdN2ZX — lee (@w0tm8_) December 16, 2020

28. “ If y’all been to Vegas pool parties, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine.”

If y’all been to Vegas pool parties, don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/ViM0moC3qc — (@phivdo) December 15, 2020

29. “Risk vs benefit. Trust science. Talk to a doctor if you’re concerned! Don’t look to media/internet for advice.”

30. “Today’s vaccine news, in meme format: Moderna Vaccine. Pfizer vaccine: 95% effective.”

Today’s vaccine news, in meme format pic.twitter.com/bjPNgcUHjB — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) November 18, 2020

31. “It’s me. I’m bi*ches.”

32. “The vaccine is totally safe and effective but does have one small side effect.”

The vaccine is totally safe and effective but does have one small side effect pic.twitter.com/7BZYHB0z4s — Slade (@Slade) December 17, 2020

33. “Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.”

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca pic.twitter.com/c8xYu06Fkb — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 23, 2020

34. “Trust science, not Steves.”

35. "Some Americans worry vaccines will have microchips to track them. Their phones.”

