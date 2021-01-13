Nancy Pelosi Has An Official Impeachment Outfit, And Social Media Can’t Get Enough Of It

It’s been a wild, wild, year, and we’re only two weeks into 2021.

After the Capitol riots incited by Donald Trump on Jan. 6, where a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes were being counted, Republicans, Democrats, and Americans from coast-to-coast called on him to resign.

The riots left five people dead, including a police officer.

On Jan. 13, 2021, just one week after the riots, Donald Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice after a bipartisan House majority voted to do so.

Trump is being charged with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and in Dec. 2019, was impeached for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of justice.”

While the riots and Trump’s impeachment are obviously very serious matters, one TikTok user pointed out something interesting about Nancy Pelosi during both of Trump’s impeachments, and social media users can’t stop talking about it.

Here’s what social media users are saying about Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment outfit.

An eagle-eyed social media user pointed out that Pelosi was donning the same outfit she was wearing at Trump’s 2019 impeachment as Trump’s 2021 impeachment.

“Just a note that Nancy Pelosi is a badass & has an actual impeachment outfit,” the social media user wrote in the caption of his TikTok video.

The TikTok video was flooded with comments about Pelosi’s impeachment outfit.

TikTok users couldn’t get enough of Pelosi’s impeachment outfit, with one social media user writing, “OMG! Love her she’s so shady!!!!! Love it sorry not sorry.”

Another TikTok user echoed that sentiment, writing, “She’s brilliant. Saying so much without saying anything at all,” and another went so far as to allege that the dress Pelosi wore will be “going to the Smithsonian.”

Twitter users also hopped on the Pelosi dress train.

“I KNOW this shouldn’t be the focus but Nancy Pelosi in the same dress for both impeachments is the exact kind of trolling our grandmothers taught us and the exact kind of business I am here for,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “This is very niche, but it's not lost on me that Speaker Pelosi is wearing the same somber black sheath dress for impeachment proceedings today that she wore on December 18, 2019.”

Pelosi has yet to say anything about her impeachment fashion, but she did tweet the following message on Jan. 13 about Trump’s impeachment: “At 5:45 pm ET, I will engross the Article of Impeachment passed by the House in a bipartisan vote a short time ago.”

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.