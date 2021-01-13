Was Chuck Norris At The Capitol Riots? See The Pic That Has Social Media Convinced

Chuck Norris is responding to claims that he joined the pro-Trump mob at the Capitol riots.

As many Americans struggled to recover from the horror of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, many social media users were dealing with a shock of a different kind.

Images circulating from the Capitol riots showed a man with an uncanny resemblance to actor, filmmaker, and martial artist Chuck Norris.

Was Chuck Norris at the Capitol riots?

Read on for all the details about the picture that has social media users talking, and what Norris's rep had to say about whether or not he was a part of the pro-Trump riots on Jan. 6.

The man in the photo looks identical to Chuck Norris.

The photo, which was posted across many Twitter and Instagram accounts, shows a man wearing a “Trump 2020” hat while taking a selfie with another man who looks strikingly similar to the 80-year-old actor.

Confusion at the post prompted many social media users to believe the American martial arts legend had in fact attended the riot, or at least watched from nearby.

Fortunately, it would appear the man in the photo is just a doppelganger of the Hollywood star.

After the image went viral on social media, Chuck Norris’s manager released a statement clarifying that the actor had not attended the riots and was actually in Texas during the events.

I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn't him. Very good lookalike but too young. pic.twitter.com/kD8bXNRzlW — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) January 12, 2021 Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The manager’s response to the claims was even better than the many jokes circulating alongside the photo as he stated:

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike, although Chuck is much more handsome.”

Much more handsome indeed now that we know he did not support this violent insurrection!

The images of Chuck Norris’s pro-Trump twin went viral across social media.

The statement came long after the image had already been retweeted thousands of times by shocked fans of the Walker, Texas Ranger actor who will be glad to know the real Chuck Norris watched the events with family from the safety of his Texas ranch.

Though the actor has not responded to speculation about his political allegiances, we do at least know he did not support the mob.

The fatal insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6 remains one of the darkest moments in U.S. history.

Five people died in the riot which saw a mob of domestic terrorists force their way into the U.S. Capitol while U.S. lawmakers were certifying Biden’s victory.