Britney Spears's Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Seen At U.S. Capitol Riots Sporting A Trump Beanie

Britney Spears’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was one of the rioters at the the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

He showed up in Washington D.C. for the attempted coup at the Capitol. Alexander looked excited to be there, as he showed off his maskless face and wore a Trump 45 beanie on his head and took selfies.

It is unknown if he was part of the mob that actually went into the Capitol building, but he was seen loitering around the area outside.

Who is Britney Spears’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander?

Jason Alexander is a longtime Trump supporter.

Jason Alexander is from Kentwood, Louisiana and is a boilermaker.

He has been a longtime Trump supporter, so it is no surprise that he showed up to the Capitol riots.

He posted a photo on facebook of himself wearing a Trump 45 beanie outside the riot and captioned the photo, “DC. Millions showed up.” His facebook page also says that he is a researcher on “conspiracy theories and history.”

A Britney Spears fan account broke the news that Alexander was at the riot.

On Twitter, user @BritneyHiatus was the one to leak the news that Jason Alexander was at the riot.

The tweet was captioned, “Britney Spears’ ex fiancé for 55 hours was one of the insurrectionists who invaded the U.S. Capitol yesterday.”

The tweet also featured a picture of Alexander and then a facebook post that read “Is anyone else having a difficult time focusing on work right now? It’s like the world is burning down around us but here I am writing a motion…”

Then someone commented on the facebook post saying, “YUP. I’m also processing the fact that my dumb*ss cousin (who also married Britney Spears for 55 hours) is on Capitol Hill. I’m really related to a domestic terrorist.”

Britney Spears’ ex fiancé for 55 hours was one of the insurrectionists who invaded the U.S. Capitol yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YuAGLQpAsp — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) January 7, 2021

Jason Alexander documented his journey to the riot.

On January 4 at 5:32 am, he posted a video of him and the other terrorists heading to D.C. He captioned the video “See you in DC” and even wrote “where all my patriots I’m on the Trump Train what will you tell your grand kids.” A user named John Terre commented on the post “I hope there is no drama” and “we are the laughing stock of the world.”

He was married to Spears for 55 hours.

Although the original tweet called Alexander Spears's ex-fiancé, they were actually married for a brief period of time.

In 2004, Britney Spears and Jason Alexander got married in Las Vegas on New Years. They were only married for 55 hours and then the marriage was annulled.

In fact, they grew up together, and Spears invited him on the trip and he went just to “have a good time.” He explains, "It wasn't really a booty call. It was just, you know, a friend asking a friend to come on a trip."

Spears and Alexander were friends with benefits and on the trip he recalls, “She just came out and asked me. She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.'"

Alexander had intense feelings for Spears, "I was in love with her. ... I feel like she felt the same way."

However, when they announced their marriage, Spears’ family was upset that there was no prenup. So, the marriage was annulled and stated that Britney Spears "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

Alexander attended the #FreeBritney protest.

This isn’t the first time that Jason Alexander has been in the media.

In August, he was seen attending a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles. Fans of Spears got together to protest against her ongoing conservatorship.

Alexander explained why he attended:

"I’m here to show support for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney. This is an unfortunate situation that’s been in her life for a long time. It’s affected me and her, and that makes me part of it. I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on. I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn’t want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it’s affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. And it’s time for it to be over.”

He doesn’t believe in wearing a mask.

Jason Alexander recently posted a video of himself ranting on Facebook about wearing masks. He is sitting in his car and says, “The masks don’t work anyway so what’s the point?” while rap music plays in the background.

Further down on his Facebook page, he explained why he doesn’t wear a mask.

Alexander wrote, "I don't wear a mask bc I don't listen to tyrannical orders not voted on in a fair election. I don't consent to the mark of the beast practices and I don't value material s*** and I'm locked and loaded ready to kill anyone or thing that trys to make me,, now cowboy up all you b*****s...."

