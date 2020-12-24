There's An Alternate Reality Theory On TikTok That Claims The World Really Ended In 2012, And It Makes Sense

TikTok is full of theories — there's no doubt about that!

There are videos theorizing how Justin Bieber is a lizard, Katy Perry is actually JonBenet Ramsey, and other outlandish ideas.

However, there is a theory circulating around TikTok that sort of checks out.

There is a theory that claims that there we're living in an alternate reality and the world actually ended in 2012.

The world ended in 2012 TikTok theory:

Watch the video below by Ketapjm to see how there could be an actual separate reality.

The "god particle" was discovered.

So, back in 2012 there was a theory going around that the world was going to end when the Mayan calendar ended. Perhaps it did end, and now we are living in a parallel universe.

Let's backtrack.

In 2012, scientists at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, discovered Higgs boson.

First off in 1964, a scientist named Peter Higgs wrote about how particles have mass. He theorized that there must be a three-dimensional “field” running through space and some particles have a difficult time going through the field because they are heavy.

If the field, called the Higgs field, really exists then there should be a particle that goes with it called the Higgs boson.

The Higgs boson is known as “the god particle” because it is "so central to the state of physics today, so crucial to our final understanding of the structure of matter, yet so elusive."

CERN finally discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, which then confirmed that the Higgs field does exist and that there is an area of invisible energy in the universe that charges other particles with mass.

Stephen Hawking went on to say that the Higgs boson could destroy the whole universe.

In the preface for his book called Starmus, Hawking wrote:

"The Higgs potential has the worrisome feature that it might become megastable at energies above 100bn giga-electron-volts (GeV). This could mean that the universe could undergo catastrophic vacuum decay, with a bubble of the true vacuum expanding at the speed of light. This could happen at any time and we wouldn't see it coming."

Yikes.

The theory also states that Higgs boson is so powerful that after it was discovered and experimented with, a black hole was created, which took us to a different timeline.

There have been a lot of Madela effects since 2012.

Since 2012, things have gotten very strange and there have been a lot of different and weird Madela effects.

Madela effects are when a large group remembers something differently than how it happened. There have been a lot of these effects where we remember things differently, especially if they occurred before 2012.

For instance, when you picture Curious George, you probably envision him with a tail since he is a monkey. Interestingly, he never had a tail.

Also, most people remember the “Berenstein Bears” children's book series. Well, they were actually called the “Berenstain Bears.”

There was a change of reality.

Scientist Terence McKenna predicted that the world would not end in 2012. However, he claimed to believe that there would be a major reality shift.

McKenna said that on December 21, 2012, there will be "an unpredictable event … some enormously reality-rearranging thing … I don't know if it's built into the laws of spacetime, or it's generated out of human inventiveness, or whether it's a mile and a half wide and arrives unexpectedly in the center of North America."

So, it seems like things have been very weird all around since 2012 and now we are living in a parallel universe.

It must be true, because how else can we explain the reason for 2020 being so strange?

