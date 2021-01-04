Everything To Know About Ginger Luckey, Fiancé Of Republican Matt Gaetz Who Is 12 Years His Junior

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz is no longer a bachelor.

The controversial 38-year-old Congressman proposed to 26-year-old Ginger Luckey on New Year's Eve at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida during a grand party held in the outdoor courtyard.

The proposal had many confused because in November, Gaetz seemed like he had his eyes set on Tiffany Trump.

The first news we saw of Luckey was on December 10th, when Gaetz posted a selfie of the two of them under Ronald Reagan's picture in the White House, captioning it, “Got a pic w two cool Californians at the White House.”

Now, the pair are engaged just one month after going public with their romance, although it's thought that they've been together since March 2020.

Who is Matt Gaetz's fiancé, Ginger Luckey?

Here's everything you need to know about Ginger Luckey.

She didn't say "yes" when Gaetz proposed to her.

When Gaetz proposed to her, she said that her answer was, "Duh!" adding that the proposal, "didn’t come as a surprise, I had sort of seen it coming.”

Right-wing radio host Doctor Gina Louden posted about their engagement, posting an actual video of him proposing and many pictures of the happy couple.

Luckey is a food industry analyst.

Luckey works at APeel, which is a company funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The company Apeel Sciences develops products for USDA Organic Certified and conventional produce categories.

According to their website, their mission is to “build a barrier that could be applied to fruits and vegetables using edible materials that could slow down the rate of spoilage.”

She’s the sister of Palmer Luckey.

The former Facebook executive, Palmer Luckey, was the founder of Oculus VR virtual reality headsets before they sold to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014.

Seems like Luckey's family has a fortune now from her brother's success, as his net worth is expected to be $700 million.

She’s from Long Beach, California.

She was raised in Long Beach, California with her older brother and two sisters with their stay-at-home mother Julie and her father Donald who was a car salesman.

She has a passion for fitness.

Luckey not only has a personal Instagram, but one that promotes her love for fitness, @fitnesswithginge.

In her bio, she explains that she focuses on “Nutrition, Strength Training, HIIT, IIFYM,” which means she’s into high-intensity interval training and If It Fits Your Macros dieting. This means she strives to be a healthy and active woman.

She’s a foodie.

Luckey clearly has a love for food as well as exercise because she dedicated a whole other Instagram to her love for food, @gingeeats.

She was homeschooled by her stay-at-home mother Julie Luckey.

Her brother and her two sisters were all homeschooled by her devoted mother Julie.

Luckey, who is only 26, may have to step into the role of step-mom with Gaetz's adopted 19-year-old Cuban son, Nestor.

She used to be a sailing coach.

Luckey mentions on her Linkedin that she was a sailing coach from 2008 to 2013 at the Long Beach Alamitos Bay Yacht Club.

She clearly has a passion for sailing, as she was a part of the University of California’s varsity sailing team.

She attended the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Luckey went to the University of California from 2012-2016 in pursuit of a Bachelor's degree in economics and accounting, where she was able to study abroad in Italy and France.

