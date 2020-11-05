Republican Cynthia Lummis Wins Wyoming Senate Seat — Who Is Her Late Husband?

Cynthia Lummis was born and raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming and her campaign site argued that she's "tough, tested and true to the place her family has called home for four generations."

That sentiment rang true as she won her senate seat in Wyoming this week. She'll be succeeding Senator Mike Enzi as the first Bitcoin owner to make it to the U.S. Senate.

Cynthia won her race by being known as a "no-nonsense conservative and principled policymaker," and her win has prompted interest in her personal life, including her family and late husband.

Who was Cynthia Lummis's husband, Alvin Wiederspahn?

Alvin Wiederspahn was born on January 18, 1949, in Cheyenne, Wyoming making him a Capricorn.

Wiederspahn went to three secondary schools for his Bachelor's degree after graduating from Cheyenne Central High School in Wyoming.

Wiederspahn obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wyoming.

He then received a Juris Doctor (doctor of law degree) from the Sturm College of Law and the University of Denver.

What did Alvin Wiederspahn do for a living?

Alvin Wiederspahn an attorney by trade, but was also a prime politician.

A few of his highest offices held were serving as a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1979–1984, and a member of the Wyoming Senate from 1985–1988.

How old is Cynthia Lummis?

Cynthia Lummis was born on September 10, 1954, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She turned 66 this year surpassing her husband's age when he died.

Lummis is a Virgo.

How did Cynthia Lummis and Alvin Wiederspahn meet?

Alvin Wiederspahn met his wife when they were both elected to serve in the Wyoming State House in 1978.

When they met they were both serving on opposite parties. She was and is still a Republican while Wiederspahn was a Democrat.

Yet, they didn't let their political parties get in the way of their feelings for each other.

After getting to know each other for a solid five years, the couple decided to get hitched in 1983.

They were married for 31 years before Wiederspahn's passing.

Cynthia Lummis's children — how many does she have with Alvin?

Cynthia and Alvin have one child together, a daughter they named Annaliese.

She's a writer according to her Instagram bio. Annaliese is also married; Lummis revealed her interest in Bitcoin came from her son-in-law, Will Cole.

Lummis also has a grandson Doran Augustus Cole, who is affectionately known as Gus.

How did Alvin Wiederspahn die?

Wiederspahn died of a heart attack in Cheyenne, Wyoming on October 24, 2014.

He was found at home, and the police say there was no foul play involved.

Lummis wrote, “Last night, my husband, Al, passed away peacefully in his sleep in our home in Cheyenne. Annaliese and I know that God has taken Al home to heaven, but right now our hearts are broken.”

Alvin Wiederspahn died at the age of 65.

He would have been 71 this year.

What is Cynthia Lummis' net worth?

Cynthia Lummis' net worth as of 2020 is $14,410,011.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.