Did ‘30 Rock’ Predict The Hilaria Baldwin Fake Spanish Accent Scandal?

For those who are unfamiliar, 30 Rock is a sitcom that aired from 2006 to 2013 for seven seasons.

The show is loosely based on the behind-the-scenes moments at Saturday Night Live. It centers around Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), who is the head writer for a live sketch-comedy show in New York. Alec Baldwin plays the role of Jack Donaghy, an NBC executive and mentor to Liz Lemon.

It seems as if 30 Rock was able to eerily predict the situation Alec Baldwin find himself in, in respect to the alleged false Spanish heritage, birthplace and accent his wife Hilaria Baldwin has seemingly perpetuated throughout the years.

Alec Baldwin is 62 years old and was born on April 3, 1958, making him an Aries. He married Hilaria Baldwin in 2012 and they have five children together: Leonardo, Carmen, Rafael, Romeo, and Eduardo.

How 30 Rock predicted the Hilaria Baldwin fake Spanish accent scandal:

Hilaria Baldwin has been accused of faking her Spanish accent. Baldwin, who's an author and yoga instructor, said in an interview with Hola! Magazine in 2016 that she "was born in Spain and has made certain to raise her children with her native language, Spanish.”

In a television appearance, Baldwin even forgot the English word for "cucumber."

However, the scandal started when fans became confused about Hilaria Baldwin's place of birth because she lost her Spanish accent in a recent Instagram video.

You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

As she posted the video, acquaintances of Hilaria's from high school began to pop up on Twitter, stating that Hilaria Baldwin’s real name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she was actually born in Boston and went to high school there.

Hilaria Baldwin addressed the Spanish accent claims in an Instagram video.

On December 27, Hilaria Baldwin decided to address these claims in a 7-minute Instagram video, which you can view below. She tried to set the record straight by admitting that she was born in Boston and her real name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

She also went on to say that her “nuclear family” lives in Spain.

Baldwin continued, “Yes, I am a white girl and let’s be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there, and my family is white. Ethnically, I’m a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with the two cultures. It really is simple as that. I’ve always said what is true. I’ve always said where I come from, and people want to label you and I have dark hair, I speak two languages.”

Baldwin explains that her parents moved to Mallorca in 2011. “In the past, I would get very frustrated when reporters would report this or report that, and I’d try to be very clear — and they’d be like, ‘Oh, you were born in Spain.' They want to say that I’ve said that my mother is Spanish. My family all live there, and they all speak Spanish and English but I’ve never said my mother is Spanish.”

Hilaria Baldwin also explained that she used the name “Hilaria” with her family to make things easier and addressed why she officially changed her name from the American version. “A handful of years before I met Alec, I decided to consolidate the two, because it was so many different documents with so many different things.”

She also decided to explain why her accent changes so much from sounding Spanish and sounding American. Baldwin stated, “If I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English, I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been a bit insecure about.”

Hilaria's seemingly fake accent is very reminiscent to a 30 Rock episode.

In a 2007 30 Rock episode in particular, Baldwin’s character, Jack Donaghy, dates a British woman named Phoebe, played by Emily Mortimer. After Jack proposes to Phoebe, Liz Lemon discovers that she was faking her British accent the whole time.

In the clip, Phoebe says in an American accent, “You don’t know anything about me so back off.”

Liz Lemon then responds, “What happened to your accent?”

Phoebe fakes her accent again and states, “Um, I don’t know what you’re on about, you daft wanker.”

In the comment section of the video, one person said, “PLEASE TELL ME [HILARIA] DID NOT WATCH THIS AND USED IT FOR INSPIRATION.”

Someone else commented, “If anything the writers manifested it.”

