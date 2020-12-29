Did Pauly D Get Plastic Surgery? See The New Pic That Has Fans Convinced He Went Under The Knife

Reality star Pauly D, born Paul DelVecchio, has been making headlines since his reality TV debut on the hit MTV show, Jersey Shore, which aired from 2009-2012.

Since the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, fans have been able to get another glimpse of the fist-pumping reality stars, including fan-favorite, Pauly D.

This time however, the 40-year-old DJ isn't making headlines for relationship drama or fighting with strangers in a nightclub; instead, he is sparking conversation amongst his fans over his appearance, and whether or not he’s had work done within the last few months.

Did Pauly D get plastic surgery?

Take a look at his new look below, and read on for what fans of the reality star are saying about his unrecognizable look.

The reality star has shocked his fans with a reveal of his new look in recent photos.

In a recent Instagram post, Pauly D, showed off his newly dyed blonde hair, and a freshly grown out beard.

But, it wasn’t the new hair that seemed to garner all the attention though, with many fans in his comments pointing out the startling difference of his facial features.

“What has 2020 done with Pauly D,” one fan wrote.

“Who are you and what have you done with @djpaulyd,” another wrote.

Many also took their comments to Twitter, with one fan tweeting: “Did Pauly D get plastic surgery or…”

Another fan tweeted: “Pauly D has had so much work done I didn't even recognise him don’t think I've ever been so upset about someone's plastic surgery.”

It’s speculated that the Jersey Shore star underwent an eye lift, as well as getting some botox injected into his forehead.

This isn’t Pauly D’s first go at plastic surgery either.

It was reported last year that the star had abdominal etching treatment done to obtain his six-pack back in 2019.

While on vacation in Cancún with co-star Vinny Guadagnino in June of 2019, Pauly D was photographed by paparazzi on the beach fairly recently after getting the procedure done.

But, plastic surgery isn’t unknown among his fellow Jersey Star co-stars.

Many of them have also openly admitted on social media about getting some kind of work done.

In early December, Angelina Pivarnick shared her experience getting butt injections as well as a breast augmentation.

The reality star shared with her fans that she’s “never worked out,” instead choosing to go under the knife.

In an MTV’s Vet video, Pivarmick filmed herself getting the injections from one of her appointments with a plastic surgeon.

It was reported that the Jersey Shore star paid around $20,000 to have the enhancing procedure done.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi admitted to getting botox and lip injections. In 2016, she revealed that she’d undergone a breast augmentation as well.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro underwent liposuction in 2019 to bring back his abs on an episode of The Doctors.

Even though Jenni "JWoww" Farley hasn't been as open as her other co-stars, fans have also specualated that the mother of two has received lip fillers and undergone rhinoplasty, after her appearance at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere in West Hollywood, California back in 2018.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Chicago. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.