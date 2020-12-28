Everything To Know About Brandi Marion, Playboi Carti's Rumored Side Chick

Playboi Carti, born Jordan Terrell Carter, was accused of seeing Brandi Marion while his girlfriend Iggy Azalea was pregnant with their son.

Marion denies being involved with the rapper while Iggy was pregnant, but admits that the two have been seeing each other since.

The drama escalated when Iggy accused her ex of skipping their son’s first Christmas in order to promote his album.

Who is Playboi Carti's side chick, Brandi Marion?

Here is everything you need to know about the woman Playboi Carti has been involved with.

Marion is younger than Playboi Carti.

Born May 18th, 1999, the 21-year-old is younger than both Playboi Carti, 24, and Iggy Azalea, at 30.

Marion is a Taurus, which means she likely loves a night out, is loyal, and extremely stubborn.

Marion is a social media influencer.

The 21-year-old is known for being a social media model and has 266K followers on Instagram, but appears active on Facebook as well — her Instagram and Twitter are both currently private.

Marion is currently in college.

After graduating from high school the model headed to Georgia State University where she is majoring in Business Economics at the Robinson College of Business and is set to graduate in 2021.

Marion has had business adventures.

According to her Linkedin, she states that she is “interested in Entertainment Media Management and Marketing.”

She also owned her own business from 2018-2019 called Xquisite Official LLC.

Little is known of Marion’s personal life.

Marion has at least three sisters and two brothers.

One of her sisters has been featured on her Instagram account.

Little is known about the rest of her family, but she was born and raised in Georgia.

According to her Facebook page, it looks like she's married to Jonathan Barlow; however, it's unclear whether they're in an actual relationship or if it's a joke between friends.

Marion is on YouTube.

Marion and one of her sisters shared a YouTube channel called Brandi & Alecia in 2019, but haven’t posted on it since December 10, 2019.

The channel shows the sisters playing games and making dinner in their videos.

She also has her own YouTube channel under the name Brandi A. Marion. She has had the YouTube channel since 2012 but has only posted one video on August 14, 2019.

In the video, she is seen spending the day with two of her sisters Chiara and Kayla, and two of her brothers, Devon and Marcellus.

While she and her siblings meet at her Dad’s house, he does not appear in the video. It is also revealed that her grandmother lives with her father, but she does not appear in the video either.

Fans are fully invested in the drama between Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti, and Brandi Marion.

A video of Iggy Azalea yelling at Marion as Marion is kicked out of Iggy and Plyaboi Carti’s house has been circulating online.

On December 25, Marion responded to the allegations against her via her Instagram Story, saying, “I’m not a homewrecker, I would never knowingly be with someone that is in a relationship.”

The model went on to describe how the two met, ending her statement with, “That’s the truth, take it how you will.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the matter, as one Twitter fan wrote, “Brandi Marion has a whole video posted on her IG with one of carti’s songs from 2019 and she trying to pretend she didn’t know about him having a kid? girl. chill w the act lol,” while another said, “Brandi Marion > Iggy Australia.”

Looks like the drama between these folks isn't cooling down anytime soon.

Charleigh Reid is an editorial intern at YourTango who covers news, entertainment, and more.