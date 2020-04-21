Iggy Azalea May Be Delivering A Baby In Days — And Playboi Carti Is The Rumored Baby Daddy

Congratulations to the happy couple. We think?

Is Iggy Azalea pregnant? That's been the question on everyone's mind since word got out that the popular rapper was reportedly pregnant with longtime boyfriend, Playboi Carti's, baby.

Back in July 2019, Iggy Azalea went on The X Change Rate showing off a new ring reportedly from her new boyfriend, while bragging that she was "no longer single." Later, it was revealed that the ring came from Playboi Carti.

Engagement rumors about the couple have been circulating since they first got together back in September 2018, and they really started heating up in November of last year when the home they shared in Atlanta, GA got robbed of jewelry (including what was described as a diamond ring).

While the couple has kept their relationship pretty low-key, the relationship would be very, very "high-key" if these rumors about Iggy Azalea turned out to be true. And, now, the rumors are really heating up after a source has claimed that Azalea is close to giving birth.

Let's look at what we know about the possibility of Iggy Azalea being pregnant.

Is Iggy Azalea pregnant? A source close to the rapper seems to think so.

"Sources who are close friends to the couple shared the news, but, there are no details on whether they are expecting a boy or girl! It’s also not clear when they plan on revealing the special news to their fans," said a source close to the "Fancy" rapper.

Despite the rumors, Azalea doesn't look pregnant.

Back in November 2019, Azalea went to the International Music Awards in Berlin, Germany. She was photographed heavily there and she was reportedly looking "trim and fit." (She also didn't attend with Playboi Carti.)

Now, that doesn't necessarily mean that she's not pregnant, but it doesn't mean she is pregnant, either.

Past photos of Azalea appearing to "hide her baby bump" surfaced online.

Even though Azalea and Carti have gone out of their way to keep their relationship low-key, there have been photos of the couple that have surfaced on Instagram. In a few incriminating photos, the Internet speculation is that Azalea is "hiding a baby bump."

She appeared to refute the rumors by posing in a sports bra.

Not long after rumors of Azalea being pregnant began surfacing online, she took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself in a sports bra with tight, toned abs. Captioning the photo "fresh off the plane," Azalea looked anything but pregnant.

Neither Azalea nor Carti have commented on the pregnancy rumors.

Azalea and Carti seem to relish in their privacy, so it's no surprise that neither of their representatives have commented on the pregnancy rumors. However, that, too, doesn't necessarily mean that someone is or isn't pregnant.

Based on the photo and video that she posted just back in December 2019 on her Instagram page, and based on how she looked less than a month prior to that on a popular red carpet, it seemed highly unlikely that Azalea is pregnant.

However, recent rumors are still suggesting that she is pregnant and nearing her due date.

It's April 2020 and the rumors are not going away. In fact, they're even ramping up as a source has alleged that the singer is going to give birth soon.

A gossip blog claims that the pair is having a baby boy and that the birth will take place in Atlanta "very soon." They also claim that the reason she hasn't looked pregnant in her photos is because she has been editing them.

However, Azalea has yet to comment on these rumors. So, we'll keep you posted on any developments to this latest rumor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on December 17, 2019 and was updated with the latest information.