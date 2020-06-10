Iggy Azalea's Son: Everything We Know About The Rapper's Shocking Birth Announcement

What a bombshell announcement!

For months, many in the blog-osphere have been speculating on Iggy Azalea's pregnancy. The "Fancy" rapper, who's been dating rapper Playboi Carti for a while, was playing a game of cat-and-mouse with both her fans and the paparazzi, which led many to wonder whether she was, or wasn't, expecting a child.

But Azalea finally put all of the rumors to rest — and shocked the world, in the process — when she announced that not only was she, indeed, pregnant, but that she'd given birth to a son!

Everything we know about Iggy Azalea's son:

The pregnancy rumors first started all the way back in December 2019.

In December 2019, Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti were a "rumored" couple. Carti, who used to date Blac Chyna, made sure that he wasn't seen out and about with Azalea too much, and the couple wasn't exactly big on social media PDA. But when Carti made the cover of The Fader back in December 2019, he was listed as Azalea's boyfriend, and the outlet even noted that the couple lived together. At that time, too, the first rumors of Azalea's pregnancy started circulating.

She wasn't showing a "baby bump" on social media.

What made the rumors about Azalea's pregnancy so perplexing was the fact that Azalea wasn't showing signs of a "baby bump" on social media. On December 18, 2019 — when she was allegedly six months pregnant with Carti's child — she posted the below photo on her Instagram page, with nary a whit of a baby bump to be found.

But sources close to the couple confirmed that Azalea was, in fact, pregnant.

While Azalea and Carti kept things "on the down low," there were plenty of other people close to the couple who were, in fact, confirming that the couple was not only expecting a child, but was engaged. In fact, these same sources implied — but didn't outright state — that the latter was a direct cause of the former. However, it bears stating that at no time did either Carti or Azalea confirm their engagement or their pregnancy.

Azalea finally made the announcement on social media.

After months of speculation, Azalea finally confirmed the existence of the child on June 10, 2020, when she took to her Instagram stories to share the news. "I have a son," she wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private, but wanted to make clear that he is not a secret, and I love him beyond words."

When did she give birth?

Speculation continues to abound about Azalea's baby, who is now revealed to be a boy. She hasn't revealed the boy's name on social media and she didn't confirm when she gave birth, how old her son is now, or who the father of her son is. However, back in April 2020, gossip began circulating that Azalea was pregnant with a boy, and that she was due to give birth "any day now." At most, then, her son is about two months old.

Playboi Carti has made no comment about the matter.

While Azalea confirmed that she is, indeed, a mother, Playboi Carti has made no comment about the matter. In fact, the last time he posted anything on his Instagram page was about 7 weeks ago — which, incidentally, was around the same time that Azalea was rumored to be "giving birth any day now." We will update you, of course, if Carti makes a comment about his baby boy or if Azalea reveals more information about her new baby. Congrats to the new mom!

Whatever the case, congratulations are in order for Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.